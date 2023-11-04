LOVING THE PHILIPPINES: How much of our home country have we visited?

By the time this article goes public, there would be hundreds, if not thousands of us that took advantage of the long weekend. For the lucky ones who planned ahead, that’s a very long, nine-day weekend. Across the travel and broader hospitality industry, peak travel period is in full swing.

Now as for preference for domestic or international travel, that topic is debatable. Much has been said about the cost of travelling within the Philippines, comparing this with a trip to nearby Asian destinations. But at the core of this debate, what remains true is this: the Philippines is a beautiful country with unique, natural attractions, historical artifacts that are different from the rest of Asia, and a culture that deserves appreciation. The issues and challenges that tourism in the country face have nothing to do with its natural beauty, or historical and cultural attractions.

Sohoton, Bucas Grande, Surigao del Norte and Sunset off Sulu

A few months ago, a Singapore-based Filipino software engineer named Denz Del Villar created a website where netizens were asked to take a test and identify provinces in the Philippines they have lived in, stayed at least overnight, visited, stopped-over, passed through, or never been to at all. The easy-to-use map went viral, with netizen from all walks of life sharing their results, almost all realizing that there are so many places in the country they have never been to.

I scored a 180 on the test. While I have had the opportunity to visit several places in the country over the years, there are still thousands of islands and over 30 of 82 provinces left to visit.

Cebu, Iloilo, Palawan, Davao and Bukidnon will always be among my favorite places in the Philippines. Cagayan de Oro and Camiguin are my second homes. These places are among my go-to places for rest, relaxation and visiting loved-ones. But I’ve listed down some of my most memorable domestic trips and the stories behind them:

Northern Samar

Feeling a YOLO moment, I once drove from Manila to Northern Samar—missing the new diversion road bordering Quezon Province and Camarines Norte, being forced to navigate tricky, zig-zag road up Quezon National Park (popularly called ‘bitukang manok’), then driving across the Bicol region before taking the Ro-Ro ferry from Matnog, Sorsogon to Allen, Northern Samar. A road trip across the countryside was certainly a different experience.

Northern Samar used to be one of the poorest provinces in the Philippines. On-going insurgency concerns have made it a challenge to entice tourists but that situation will hopefully change soon. Blessed with lush forests and amazing seascapes, the province has places worth exploring. Plus, history buffs (like me!) will enjoy remnants of old Spanish forts and garrisons.

Northern Samar’s beaches are also worth basking in—with a few luxury resorts setting-up shop in the past few years. It’s also fairly common for rare sea turtles to wash-up on the shores—often injured. Once, while walking along the beach in Catarman, I came across a four-foot Leatherback Sea Turtle, bleeding after one of its flippers was severed. Saving the injured, endangered creature from locals, I waited until help came and we took the turtle to the University of Eastern Philippines Aquatic Center where a veterinarian performed emergency laser surgery. I provided some money for the turtle’s care.

The majestic rock formations of Biri Island in Northern Samar and Capul lighthouse in Capul, Northern Samar

Northern Samar has several outlying islands. Biri Island boasts of majestic rock formations, some of which date back to over 20 million years ago—pushed up by tectonic movements. To wade across one rock formation to another and to go around these natural wonders feel like you’re in another dimension.

Capul Island may be quiet and quaint, but it is home to edifices from Spanish colonial times, including a lighthouse built in the 1800s and is still used to this day; and the Fuerza de Capul (San Ignacio de Loyola Parish Church), which was first established by the Jesuits in 1596 then repaired in 1781.

Surigao Del Norte

Perhaps the province might not ring a bell, but its most famous destination, Siargao, surely does. Before becoming the popular respite that it is today, Siargao and its outlying islands were among the ‘off-the-beaten path’ places to chill, and a niche destination for surfers. Aside from the famous Cloud 9 and the luxe resorts and cafes on the main island, Siargao has islands with fine, white sand beaches and colorful fish and corals. The best ones to visit are Daku, Guyam and Naked Island. Anahawan and Mam-on islands are further away, but offers better snorkelling and more privacy. Island-hopping in Siargao is great in the summer, but once the surf is up, getting to these islands can get tricky.

Cloud 9 surfing area in Siargao and Puning Hot Spring in Pampanga

Sohoton Cove in Bucas Grande, Socorro is another must-visit destination. While the town of Socorro is in the news for other reasons, it doesn’t take away from the wonder of getting into a boat, entering a cave, then emerging in a lagoon with crystal clear waters. Swim with large, stingless jellyfish or laze around the boat and see manta rays and other sea creatures swim by.

Sulu

Most people would never even dream of setting foot in this province given common perception which takes away from the reality of arresting, white sand beaches and islands that can rival some of the most exotic beach destinations in the world. I went to Sulu under very different circumstances—but one look at those islands and those crystal-clear waters had me in awe.

I’m betting that one day, the islands of Sulu will become a prime tourist destination with powdery, white sand beaches and several hiking and adventure trails for all levels.

Bohol

I’m a huge fan of places with a merry mix of nature, adventure and history. With historic churches, ancestral homes, decades-old, artisanal bakeries, beaches, rivers, the world’s smallest primate and several chocolate hills, Bohol definitely beckons. While an earthquake a few years ago damaged some of the old churches, Bohol is certainly one province that should be on any domestic travel bucket list.

While not necessarily travel-related, what makes Bohol special to me was that one of the photos I took of the then-newly opened Panglao International Airport made it to the cover of an in-flight magazine.

Pampanga

Beyond the Clark Special Economic Zone and the outlet shops in San Fernando, Pampanga is an adventure for those who love outdoors and foodies. The town of Porac is home to Miyamit Falls—with its multi-tiered pools heading up to the main falls. The trek gets steep and slippery as it gets higher—I actually slipped and fell into a pool while hiking up to the falls.

Another unique experience is the Puning Hot Spring, located between Angeles and Porac. Enjoy a four-wheel drive across lahar passageways to get to natural hot spring pools. Then, get buried in heated volcanic ash that’s said to be good for blood circulation and opening your pores. I love visiting Puning because it’s not only a different experience—it also provides jobs to native Aetas in the area.

With over 7,100 islands in the Philippines, it’s almost impossible to run out of places to go and things to do. The thing is, getting to many of these islands is difficult and tricky. And once there, there are things you see that make you wonder whether the inconvenient journey was worth it. Understanding what the tourist experience is all about and how to best showcase natural and historical attractions is key. I hope that all tourism officials and stakeholders and business owners get this.

And I hope that one day, I’ll ace that test and would have visited all provinces in our country.

Image credits: Charo Logarta





