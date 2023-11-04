LG elevates the experience at BGC Art Center’s Van Gogh Alive

FOR a limited time, visitors in the Philippines have the extraordinary opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Vincent van Gogh, one of history’s most celebrated artists, thanks to LG’s participation as exhibition partner in the highly anticipated Van Gogh Alive exhibit at the BGC Arts Center. This unique multi-sensory experience has been captivating audiences for a strictly limited season since October 20, 2023 at the BGC Arts Center, Taguig City.

Presented by the Bonifacio Art Foundation Inc. in partnership with Del Monte Philippines and produced by Grande Experiences, Van Gogh Alive is an art spectacle that has wowed over 9 million people across a hundred cities worldwide. Its grand unveiling at the BGC Arts Center was a transformative journey for art enthusiasts, families, and individuals seeking an unforgettable experience.

Visitors will be enveloped in a mesmerizing symphony of light, color, sound and fragrance that has earned Van Gogh Alive its reputation as a “must-see” multi-sensory sensation. Throughout the exhibit, Van Gogh’s masterpieces spring to life in a way that is both enchanting and educational. Guests will feel as though they are stepping directly into his iconic paintings, gaining a deeper understanding of the artist’s unique perspective and creative genius. They can delve into his world through an array of photographs and videos thoughtfully curated alongside his works, gaining fresh insights into the artist’s life and the evolution of his craft.

The exhibit Van Gogh Alive seamlessly integrates LG’s cutting-edge technology to enhance the visitor experience. Within the Art Studio, the stunning LG OLED 83” (OLED83C3PSA) display delivers unrivaled clarity and color accuracy, capturing the essence of Van Gogh’s remarkable drawings with a special emphasis on the sketches, while the LG QNED 75” (75QNED80SRA) complements the immersive atmosphere with its impressive picture quality and immersive sound. In the lobby and merchandise store, LG’s 50” UHD (50UR8050PSB) displays provide an engaging platform for guests to explore event information and browse through a curated selection of Van Gogh-themed merchandise, ensuring that every aspect of the exhibition is enriched by LG’s innovative displays.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness Van Gogh’s brilliance come to life in the heart of Taguig City. LG’s involvement ensures that this extraordinary journey through art is destined to be an event that will be cherished and remembered for years to come.

More information on LG OLED products are available via www.lg.com/ph and through its flagship stores in Lazada and Shopee.