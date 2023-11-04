Insuretech advocate cited for good corporate governance

ETIQA Philippines, a staunch champion of insurance technology (insuretech), was recently feted at the Golden Arrow Awards 2023 for sound and responsible corporate governance.

This recognition given by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), in collaboration with the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Insurance Commission (IC), further cements the company’s reputation as a top Southeast Asian insurer known for humanizing insurance.

“This accolade is a clear demonstration of our unwavering commitment to establishing and maintaining good corporate governance and a robust organizational structure. By staying committed to this, we not only fulfill our mission of making the Philippines a better place but also ensure that our customers’ and stakeholders’ trust in our services is upheld to the highest degree,” said Etiqa Philippines president and chief executive officer (CEO) Rico Bautista.

According to him, they keep on cultivating and championing a “culture of exceptional corporate governance” that’s attuned to international standards and sets best practices.

The IC, SEC and ICD assessed companies based on the Asean Corporate Governance Scorecard (AGCS), a tool used for analyzing and ranking publicly-listed and insurance companies in six member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean), such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

These organizations used this barometer to help determine the management of an organization as well as its governmental regulations compliance. The ACGS evaluates firms across five areas of corporate governance: rights of shareholders, equitable treatment of shareholders, the role of shareholders, disclosure and transparency, and the responsibilities of the board. Like the publicly-listed companies, it is one of the best ways to strengthen corporate governance in the insurance sector, making industry players the nation’s valuable asset class that’s appealing to both local and international investors.

“We proudly stand shoulder to shoulder with the other awardees from various industries with an award that adheres to the stringent standards of Asean excellence,” Bautista said.

“Our dedication to upholding sound corporate governance and putting customers at the center will serve as the guiding force in our mission to humanize insurance and foster trust among our valued customers,” he added.

The Golden Arrow Awards 2023 is another feather on its cap this year. Prior to this, Etiqa Philippines won the Insurtech Initiative of the Year title at the Insurance Asia Awards 2023 for its Gadget Protection product.

This first foray of the company into embedded insurance with e-commerce platform provider Igloo seeks to protect users of smartphones and other electronic devices from unexpected repair costs due to unwanted incidents.

The regional insurer’s first gadget microinsurance was also adjudged the Best Insuretech Initiative in the Philippines for 2022 during the 10th Annual International Finance Awards.