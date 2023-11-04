Globe’s Hapag Movement volunteers to deliver hot meals to Marikina community on World Food Day

Through its #UniteForHapag campaign, Globe’s Hapag Movement recently brought together volunteers for a supplemental feeding program for vulnerable families in Marikina City as part of its commemoration of World Food Day.

Partnering with Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) PH, Globe recently organized a volunteer activity in Barangay Concepcion Uno, Marikina City, where volunteers were able to prepare 300 meals, and later on distributed it in Barangay Tumana, Marikina City serving a total of 300 individuals. It was led by Globe employees, Team Globe of Good influencers, and media partners who worked together to prepare and deliver hot meals to beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries include children from low-income and food-vulnerable families in a community that is prone to flooding.

“Through hands-on engagement, our volunteers actively participate in community initiatives, food drives, and educational programs that also tackle food waste. By fostering a spirit of volunteerism, we not only contribute to immediate relief efforts but also empower communities to address the root causes of hunger and food waste in a sustainable manner,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

Kerwin King from Team Globe of Good, who joined the feeding program, emphasizes the role of influencers and content creators in advancing the cause.

“To sustain the people’s interest in addressing food insecurity, it’s important for us to communicate. Importante talagang gamitin ang social media, like TikTok kasi napaka-powerful ng social media ngayon, but we have to be careful with misinformation para mas marami pa tayong ma-enganyong tumulong sa mga Pilipino. Alam ko namang makakabangon tayong lahat,” he stressed.

Another Team Globe of Good Ambassador, host, model and entrepreneur Mela Habijan, invited everyone to be part of the Hapag Movement.

“Through uniting with Hapag, we will be able to not just feed our Filipino families but make them feel hopeful in these trying times. Sa pamamagitan ng pagsasama-sama, ang pag-asang ito ang magiging dahilan para tayo ay maging buo bilang nasyon,” she said.

The #UniteForHapag campaign calls on individuals and organizations alike to rally behind a shared vision: to end hunger, reduce food waste, and uplift the lives of all Filipinos. The movement emphasizes unity, believing that collectively they can ensure every Filipino has access to a nourishing meal.

More information is available at www.globe.com.ph.