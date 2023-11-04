CLASSIC DRINK, TIMELESS TASTE : Royal Crown Cola has made its way in PHL

Since 1905, very few things have remained the same. There’s still nothing quite like enjoying long sunny days, sharing long and heartfelt stories with a refreshing glass of cola at hand.

A little over 115 years have passed since American pharmacist, businessman, and inventor, Mr. Claud Adkins Hatcher created the Royal Crown Cola and now, this iconic drink has made its way for Filipinos to enjoy.

On the 27th of October at the Estancia Activity Area, ARC Refreshments Corporation introduced the newest addition to its roster of soft drinks for the Filipino market to enjoy. Guests were treated to a luxurious experience – reimagined classics played by the string quartet, copious amounts of delicious food, and of course, the newly unveiled Royal Crown Cola which comes in Classic and No Sugar.

Featuring subtle hints of chocolate, coffee, and cream the Royal Crown Classic offers a rich and unique taste and a truly distinct premium flavor. For those who want a sweet treat minus the guilt, the Royal Crown No Sugar is a lighter version of the same classic flavor and comes with zero calories. Reminiscent of sunny and carefree days, all it takes is one sip to brighten up your day.

Royal Crown Cola retails for Php 28 per can and is currently available at Alabang Supermarket, Centro Asia (Petron/Shell), Gaisano Grand Mall, 711 branches, Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace, Shopwise, Easymart, UniMart, AllDay Mart, and Gaisano Mall Chains.

Get to know the true taste of premium cola! Make sure to follow Royal Crown on Instagram and Facebook.