AFP sees no armed destab threat for PBBM gov’t

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Saturday said that it does not see any threats where the existing government will be overthrown by violent means even as it called reports quoting its chief, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., on such such possibilities against the Marcos administration as a misquote.

“Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., the Chief of Staff, AFP, was simply misquoted. In his message to the troops during the change of command ceremony of the Western Mindanao Command yesterday, November 3, 2023, he merely mentioned the reported efforts by certain individuals to upset the peace and stability that the country is enjoying right now under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.,” AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said.

In the said ceremony, the AFP chief presided over the handover of former Wesmincom chief Maj. Gen. Steve Crespillo to erstwhile AFP Inspector General Lt. Gen. William Gonzales.

Incidentally, Crespillo was appointed to replace Gonzales as the new AFP Inspector General.

Also, he added, Brawner merely reminded all AFP personnel to remain professional and loyal to their oath to protect the people and the state and not take part in such activities.

Aguilar also emphasized that the AFP is still to detect any reports of armed or violent attempts to unseat the Marcos administration.

“We are to detect such a possibility, there is no credible threat to our security,” he added in a mixture of Filipino and English.

Also, the public has nothing to worry about such threats happening now or even in the future, he added.

“There is nothing to be worried about,” Aguilar noted.

Image credits: Eloisa Lopez/Pool via AP





