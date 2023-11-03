WPS, ODA on Marcos-Kishida agenda on Friday, says DFA

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio are scheduled to engage in discussions concerning matters related to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) during Prime Minister Kishida’s official visit to the Philippines from Friday until Saturday, November 4, 2023.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Prime Minister Kishida will visit the Philippines from November 3 to 4, with his bilateral meeting with President Marcos as the highlight.

According to the DFA, both leaders are expected to explore the multifaceted and dynamic cooperation between the two nations, encompassing political and security collaboration as well as economic and people-to-people relations.

The agenda includes discussions on the West Philippine Sea, trade and investment, and Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA).

They will also exchange perspectives on significant regional, international, and United Nations issues impacting the region and the world.

“Both leaders are expected to discuss the two countries’ multifaceted and dynamic cooperation on political and security cooperation and economic and people-to-people relations,” the DFA said.

“Among the specific issues to be discussed are the West Philippine Sea, trade and investment, and Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA). They will also exchange views on major regional, international, and United Nations issues affecting the region and the world,” it added.

The official reception of Prime Minister Kishida by President Marcos is scheduled during the welcoming ceremonies at the Malacañan Palace on Friday, November 3.

Prior to Prime Minister Kishida’s visit to the Philippines, President Marcos carried out an official visit to Japan in February 2023, resulting in the sealing of agreements valued at $13 billion, with the potential to create numerous employment opportunities for Filipinos.

The House of Representatives and the Senate are set to conduct a special joint session on Saturday, November 4, 2023, for the Japanese Prime Minister.

Speaker Martin Romualdez gave assurances that, as the esteemed host venue for this momentous event at the Batasang Pambansa Complex, “we are dedicated to ensuring that Prime Minister Kishida’s visit is both productive and memorable.”

“We warmly welcome His Excellency Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, on his significant official visit to our country on November 3 and 4 this year.

It is with great anticipation that we look forward to his address to the Congress of the Republic of the Philippines in a Special Joint Session on November 4, 2023, at 11:00 in the morning,” the top House leader said.