Some cemeteries ‘generally clean’ after Undas–group

Some cemeteries were “generally clean” after the annual ritual of paying homage to the dead, a local waste and pollution watchdog said, and credited this to the deployment of more waste and sanitation workers, implementation of the “no vendors” policy, provision of garbage bins and installation of visible anti-littering signages.

Compared to last year’s observance of All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day, the Ecowaste Coalition observed that there’s a marked improvement in terms of the reduced volume of garbage left behind in cemeteries this year compared to last year’s volume of garbage that had to be hauled and disposed of after November 1.

However, the group said there is always room for improvement and that may still be a long way to go for a waste-free “Undas.”

Last year, the group decried the massive littering and lack of proper waste disposal areas in cemeteries. A total of 78 truckloads of garbage were hauled from Metro Manila cemeteries last Undas.

This year, the environmental group saw improvements in terms of decreased littering and credited it to the improved waste management in some cemeteries across Luzon.

A comparison of EcoWaste Coalition’s monitoring for Undas 2023 and past years revealed reduced instances of littering in cemeteries this year, which may be attributed to the various measures put in place by concerned local government units (LGU).

Some LGUs deployed sanitation workers, and prohibited vendors inside cemeteries, while other LGUs provided garbage bins and installed visible anti-littering signages to remind those visiting the dead to be mindful of the environment.

Another factor that could have led to the marked improvement in the way Undas is observed this year was the fact that the number of visitors is fewer compared to last year’s Undas commemoration.

“This may be due to the intermittent rain and the ‘long weekend,’ which may have dispersed the number of visitors throughout the week. Some cemeteries have also limited visiting hours, instead of opening their gates for the usual 24 hours pre-pandemic,” the group said in a statement.

Cemeteries like Cainta Public Cemetery in Rizal have installed multiple trash bins around the place, including a dedicated bin for plastic bottles. Navotas Public Cemetery required vendors within their premises to have their trash bags and also deployed members of their “Brigada ng Kalikasan,” resulting in a generally litter-free environment.

Found to be generally clean at the time of monitoring were Himlayang Palanyag and Loyola Memorial Park in Parañaque, Pasay City Cemetery and the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Pasay City; the Garden of Life, Mandaluyong City Cemetery, and the Roman Catholic Cemetery of San Felipe Neri in Mandaluyong City; San Juan City Cemetery and St. John Memorial Park in San Juan City; Pasig Catholic Cemetery in Pasig City; Sta. Martha Catholic Cemetery and the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in the municipality of Pateros; St. Anne Catholic Cemetery in Taguig City; Tugatog Public Cemetery in Malabon City; and Pyramid Memorial Park in Benguet.

On the other hand, the waste bins at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque were found overflowing with unsegregated trash. The same problem was observed in the Sangandaan Cemetery in Caloocan City; Bagbag Public Cemetery in Quezon City; Manila South Cemetery in Makati City; Buyagan Public Cemetery in Benguet; and The Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Pampanga. Meanwhile, trash bins installed in Hagonoy Public Cemetery in Bulacan were little to none, with visitors littering and discarding their trash in random areas around the cemetery.

Among the items found scattered on the ground or in the overflowing mixed waste bins include food and beverage containers (paper and plastic), food leftovers, plastic bottles, plastic straws, disposable utensils, pizza boxes, plastic bags, etc.

The group said visitors should limit what they bring in cemeteries and for the “Basura mo, Bitbit mo” policy to be strictly enforced to avoid the problem.

“Cemeteries should also be declared as ‘zero waste zones’ where all forms of littering are not allowed. Sufficient number of properly labeled bins should be installed, and an adequate number of waste and sanitation workers should also be deployed,” the group added.

As segregated bins often end up as mixed waste bins, cemeteries can tap and benefit from the services of informal waste recyclers who can assist visitors with the proper segregation of discards. They can also help in retrieving recyclables in and around the cemeteries, the group said.