Singapore crypto operator offers GCash-type wallet

OPERATORS behind Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform “Account Labs” announced having entered the Philippine market by offering the Unipass crypto wallet to freelancers.

One of the operators, Lixin Liu, promises the UniPass wallet offers “a simplified experience for Filipino freelancers to manage international remittances.” Liu touted the wallet would offer “instant global transactions at potentially lower costs.”

He claims the crypto wallet would make a “significant” impact on the local freelance market, where traditional banking challenges and expensive remittance services are commonplace.

“We acknowledge real-life, everyday challenges users face when doing P2P transfers, especially in emerging markets where international remittances are slow and expensive. UniPass Wallet is offering solutions to address these through convenience and stability,” Liu said. “Expanding financial access and inclusion has been the goal of cryptocurrencies since day one, and account abstraction is critical to achieving that goal.”

However, as promising as the service may seem, it enters a market that has been wary of cryptocurrency’s fluctuating nature. While UniPass Wallet allows for swift transactions and has low fees, ranging from 5 centavos to P1, the broader context of its crypto base could affect its reception and trust among potential users.

The wallet simplifies the entry into cryptocurrency, with users able to set up and access their funds via a Google account, skipping the daunting seed phrases typical of crypto wallets.

Liu claims the Unipass, which could not be found in the Monetary Authority of Singapore website, allows for top-ups through Mastercard, Visa, and local options like GCash or Maya. The “Account Labs” operator added that the UniPass crypto wallet will initially be available on Android.

Liu said they also plan to launch the service in Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia after the Philippines. This regional push, he added, coincides with their recent fundraising.

“As we expand our services to the consumer side, we are proud to offer a state-of-the-art user experience that makes running a Web3 wallet as easy as managing an email account. This is what makes UniPass wallet a game changer for Web3 adoption,” Account Labs operator Frank Lou.