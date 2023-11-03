NG may shift to early procurement activities for NGAs in 2024–DBCC

The national government (NG) will undertake early procurement activities (EPA) among government agencies (NGA) next year, according to the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

In a special joint statement on Friday, the DBCC said the EPA would enable the conduct of procurement activities as early as the submission of the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to Congress.

This will support the catch-up plans that were implemented by the government, particularly in the second half of the year. As of September, disbursement has reached 98.9 percent or P3.82 trillion.

“The DBCC shall address procurement bottlenecks by strictly directing the conduct of Early Procurement Activities among government agencies by next year,” DBCC said.

“Given the better-than-expected revenue and spending performance, the DBCC maintains optimism in its outlook that growth and fiscal targets set under the Medium-Term Fiscal Program can be achieved,” it added.

The DBCC also said the Budget and Treasury Management System (BTMS), an integral part of the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), will also be implemented by 2024.

The DBCC said this would address major procurement bottlenecks, such as the late submission of billings from suppliers and creditors and delays in the delivery of goods and services by providers within the time frame.

It also encourages all government agencies, including State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs), and Local Government Units (LGUs) to utilize safe and efficient digital payments for goods and services.

This, the DBCC said, includes the distribution of financial assistance pursuant to Executive Order No. 170 series 2022 issued by the Duterte administration.

The EO encourages the use of digital collection, disbursement, and payment systems; electronic fund transfers; electronic money; the use of government servicing banks; payment service providers; and transaction accounts.

Meanwhile, in terms of tax administration reforms, the DBCC said it would work closely with Congress for the passage of the previous administration’s remaining tax reforms.

These are on passive income and financial intermediaries taxation and real property valuation and assessment, as well as new tax measures.

These include the excise tax on single-use plastics (SUPs), rationalization of the mining fiscal regime, motor-vehicle road users’ tax, excise tax on sweetened beverages and junk foods, tax on pre-mixed alcohol, value-added tax on digital service providers, carbon taxation, capital market development bill, and the military and uniformed personnel pension reform bill.