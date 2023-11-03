New barangay leaders urged to play active role in village development

With barangay officials at the forefront of providing basic services to the people, a lawmaker on Thursday called on recently elected village officials throughout the nation to actively voice their opinions concerning crucial development initiatives.

Davao City 1st Rep. Paolo Duterte, in a statement, noted the importance of ensuring that these projects align with the essential needs of their respective communities.

With barangay officials serving as the primary providers of fundamental services to the people, Duterte said they are in the best position to determine the projects and programs that will have a positive impact on the lives of their constituents.

Thus, their recommendations should be strongly considered in the implementation of government projects, he noted.

“First of all, I congratulate our country’s newly elected barangay officials. With your fresh mandate, you can become instruments of meaningful change in the barangays that you are tasked to serve,” said Duterte.

“Development projects recommended and initiated by barangay officials ensure that good governance is felt by the people at the grassroots level. The voices of our barangay officials should be heard, as they play a key role in being catalysts of development in their respective areas of jurisdiction,” he added.

Duterte recalled that when he was vice mayor of Davao City, he established a consultative forum—the Pulong Pulong ni Pulong (PPP)—to encourage barangay officials to be more involved in delivering the needs of their constituents and in lobbying for priority projects in their respective communities.

This strategy of involving barangays in the planning and implementation of development projects is among the most effective means of combating poverty at the grassroots level, especially in underserved and far-flung communities beyond the immediate reach of the national government, Duterte said.

Duterte added he has been pushing for the nationwide implementation of this barangay-driven or community-driven approach to development through House Bill (HB) 500 that he filed last year.

HB 500 is derived from the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which has pioneered and sustained this World Bank-assisted initiative in selected poor municipalities in the country.

To institutionalize the community-driven development (CDD) strategy, the bill mandates that not only the DSWD, but also other national government agencies and local government units (LGU) adopt this approach in their community-based programs.

Duterte has also filed other measures meant to recognize the efforts of barangay officials and workers as first responders in governance. These include HB 502, which seeks to provide barangay officials with fixed salaries and other benefits, and HB 6557, which aim to provide a magna carta of barangay health workers.