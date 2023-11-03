Modern visual Artist Rommel Rico advocates for art and sustainability, urges use of reusable canvas bags

Manila, Philippines – Rommel Rico, a name synonymous with artistic brilliance and unwavering philanthropic dedication, is embarking on a transformative journey that goes beyond his canvas and brushes.

With a career in arts spanning a decade, Rommel Rico has seamlessly blended his artistic prowess with a profound passion for social causes. Today, he stands as a beacon of inspiration, a driving force for change, and an unwavering advocate for the betterment of our world.

From his early years, Rommel Rico’s art has been a reflection of his vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to spreading positivity and driving societal change. His masterful strokes and vivid imagination have graced exhibits and wearables in New York and Manila, earning him accolades and a dedicated following.

However, what sets Rommel Rico apart is his deep-seated passion for philanthropy and advocacy. He has consistently channeled his artistic brilliance toward the betterment of humanity. Rommel has extended his support to numerous causes, including his dedicated involvement with the Smile Train Foundation, an organization committed to providing cleft palate surgeries to children in need.

In addition to his support for Smile Train, Rommel Rico has taken on a leadership role as a board member of the Sustainable World Act Now (SWAN). This organization focuses on advocating for sustainability efforts and innovative design solutions to protect our planet for future generations. Rommel’s involvement in SWAN underscores his commitment to saving the Earth and creating a more sustainable world.

Rommel Rico’s latest passion project involves the transformation of everyday items into artistic expressions. From bottles to jute bags and canvas bags, he uses his artistry to breathe new life into these objects, turning them into symbols of beauty and purpose.

In a groundbreaking addition to his advocacy, Rommel Rico is now urging everyone to use reusable canvas bags when going to groceries and the mall. He believes that small steps, like reducing single-use plastics, can collectively make a significant impact on environmental conservation.

In his most recent appearance on Net 25’s Love Tonipet and Everythaang Show, Rommel Rico eloquently conveyed his advocacy for the environment and the power of art to drive positive change. His message is clear: art and sustainability are not just concepts but vital tools for creating a better world.

As Rommel Rico continues to leave an indelible mark through his artwork and advocacy, his journey is a testament to the immense potential that exists when passion, art, and philanthropy unite. His commitment to making a difference is an inspiration to us all.