Minimum wage noncompliance in the Philippines

The mandatory floor wage is one of the social protection laws in the country under the Labor Code of the Philippines. The wage determination function has been devolved from the Congress of the Philippines to the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) since 1989 by virtue of Republic Act 6727.

Noncompliance with the minimum wage law is due to deliberate noncompliance, ignorance of the law, or exemption from compliance. Deliberate noncompliance and ignorance of the law constitutes a violation of the law. Violation of any law is considered a crime; therefore, noncompliance with the minimum wage law is a crime. According to the Double Indemnity Law, employers who refuse or fail to pay the minimum wage prescribed by law shall be required to pay an amount equal to “double the unpaid benefits owing to the employees” plus the criminal liabilities that go with it.

However, some enterprises can be exempted from the law. Thus, establishments can either be automatically exempted from the minimum wage or not-automatically exempted, i.e., they must apply for exemption within a specified reglementary period.

The wage orders issued by the RTWPBs allow selective exemption from compliance with the minimum wage law for the following establishments, upon application within specific deadlines: 1) retail/service establishments regularly employing not more than 10 workers and 2) establishments adversely affected by natural calamities and/or human-induced disasters. The wage orders in different regions can exempt establishments from complying with new wage adjustments for a maximum period of one year, if approved by the concerned RTWPB. Nevertheless, for these establishments, the exemption is only for the recently approved wage adjustment. So, the employer still must pay the previously prescribed wage rates.

Moreover, firms registered as Barangay Micro Business Establishments (BMBEs), having a total asset of P3 million and below, are automatically exempted from complying with the prescribed minimum wage rates for a period of two years, and upon renewal of their BMBE authority. BMBEs, however, are not exempted from the wage-related benefits like holiday pay, 13th month pay, and other wage-related benefits. Establishments under the informal sector are also exempted from the minimum wage law. The law of supply and demand is expected to work among the automatically exempted enterprises.

Wage fixing is the mandate of the RTWPBs, but the enforcement of the law is lodged to the DOLE, which has the power to police violators of the minimum wage law. The Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC) under the DOLE reported that from January to December 2022, noncompliance to the minimum wage law hit 5.59 percent for the entire Philippines. The data came from 81,314 establishments inspected by the labor enforcement officers of the DOLE during the period. The randomly inspected establishments is about 7.52 percent of the 1,080,810 total listed establishments as of 2021 in the Philippines.

There are different minimum wage rates in every region. The highest wage rates are from the National Capital Region (NCR) posted at P570/day for non-agriculture establishments, and P533/day for the agricultural firms, retail/service establishments with 15 workers or less, and manufacturing firms with less than 10 workers. The lowest wage rates are from the BARMM, ranging from P306/day to P341/day.

Salary and wage workers comprise 62.2 percent of the entire Philippine labor force, of which 48.5 percent are private sector workers (who are covered by the minimum wage law), and only 9.2 percent are public servants who are not covered by the minimum wage law. This means that almost half of the country’s labor force is theoretically protected by the minimum wage law.

The aim of enforcement is to attain that desired degree of compliance with the rule of prescribed behavior, and the critical reason that deters a society from enforcing “complete” compliance is that enforcement is costly. Like other laws and regulations, enforcement of the minimum wage law does not happen without the compulsion from government authorities accompanied by work-site inspection and penalties, but government officials are sometimes restrained from adopting an extreme compliance program.

However, recent findings present the opposite direction. In the recent study on minimum wage law enforcement, compulsion from government authorities is not always essential to attain compliance or to prevent noncompliance. Badauoi et.al (2022) revealed that workers in high-productivity firms will complain and cause inspection if they are paid less than the minimum wage. This will cause the firm to comply and behave according to the law. Conversely, workers in low-productivity firms will not complain because of fear of closure of the firm, so the firm can safely ignore the minimum wage law.

In the future, compulsion may not be the only method of enforcement of law, but the incentive to comply and the disincentive not to comply.

Ms. Ruby A. Badilles is a graduate student at the Department of Economics of Ateneo de Manila University.