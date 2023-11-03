Lyceum outplays Mapua in NCAA

LYCEUM of the Philippines University showed incredible poise late as it edged Mapua, 86-82, on Friday and seized a share of the lead with its recent victim in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 men’s basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

The Pirates nursed a 14-point lead with three minutes to go amid a Clint Escamis eruption late in sealing them a share of the lead with the Cardinals on identical 9-3 records.

It was the first time in over a month that LPU had the grip of the lead after starting the season with six wins in a row, dropping the next three and regaining its old form in stringing three straight wins.

“We don’t look at the standings, we just keep on grinding, working,” LPU coach Gilbert Malabanan said.

Malabanan also took pride in producing a different hero in every game.

And on this one Friday afternoon, it was a sweet-shooting Patrick Montano who showed up and drilled 18 points that he fueled with four lightning three-pointers.

Image credits: Rudt Esperas





