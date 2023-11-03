Japan ODA eyed after PHL drops China

A member of the House Committee on Flagship Programs and Projects sees the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as a promising alternative funding source for the ambitious Mindanao Railways Project (MRP) following the Philippines’s decision to withdraw from loan negotiations with China.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny T. Pimentel believes that Japan, through the JICA, represents the most viable fallback option. Pimentel pointed out that JICA is already collaborating with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to shape a comprehensive masterplan.

“Our sense is that Japan is our best recourse considering that [the] JICA is already helping our [DOTr] in modeling our 30-year railway masterplan for Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon,” the lawmaker said.

Pimentel’s remarks came ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the Philippines from November 3 to 4.

According to him, the JICA is already providing the Philippines “with extremely low-interest” official development assistance (ODA loans for the Metro Manila Subway and other rail projects in Luzon.

“We might as well ask them to double down and grant us the concessional loan for the MRP,” Pimentel said.

Recently, the DOTr announced the termination of collaboration with China for the implementation of the South Long Haul project, the Mindanao Railway project and the Subic-Clark Railway project.

According to government officials, Manila reached such decision after Beijing’s “apparent disinterest” in financing these projects. DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, however, affirmed ongoing collaboration with the Department of Finance (DOF) to identify alternative funding sources for these initiatives.

Pimentel suggested that it would be advantageous to approach the JICA for a concessional loan to fund the MRP.

“We absolutely need the MRP to accelerate the transfer of people and goods and drive Mindanao’s economic and social development,” the lawmaker said.

Pimentel anticipated that the MRP would generate tens of thousands of construction-related jobs and livelihood opportunities, significantly benefiting low-income families over an extended period.

The initial phase of the MRP, estimated at P83 billion, will encompass the construction of a 100-kilometer rail line connecting Tagum City, the capital of Davao del Norte, with Digos City, the capital of Davao del Sur, via Davao City. When completed and running, the first phase is expected to drastically reduce travel time between Tagum and Digos from three hours to just an hour.

Phase I will accommodate up to 122,000 commuters every day in its first year of operation. Six commuter trains (with five cars each) will be deployed every hour and run through eight stations. The line will also have 15 freight cars and three spare cars.

As originally designed, the entire MRP will eventually consist of a 1,544-kilometer railway stretching out to the cities of General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Cotabato, Zamboanga, Butuan, Surigao and Malaybalay.