Jane Walker and PR’s irrefutable role in charity

Public relations, or simply PR, plays a crucial role in charity organizations especially in encouraging donations and support from the public. But given the little or zero budget that charities have for this communication process, it takes competence and mastery to make it work.

The backstory of Jane Walker, MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), founder and ambassador of the Philippine Christian Foundation (now called the Purple Community Fund), serves as a masterclass on charity and publicity.

In 1996, Jane was working for a media company when offered a promotion. Unsure of whether she would stay at the newspaper industry, she took a break and headed to the Philippines for what was supposed to be an R&R. Her thoughts were initially on white-sand beaches and everything you could imagine about a tropical paradise.

While in Manila, she read a newspaper article about families being evicted from a squatter area. She jumped into a taxi that took her to North Harbor, where many informal settlers lived. Jane saw two little boys who had hooks and sacks treading a dirt track at Pier 18 landfill, which turned out to be the relocation site of Smoky Mountain, the infamous dumpsite that was shut down in 1995.

In that landfill, she saw hundreds more children, knee-deep in the black mud, collecting recyclable waste like cans and bottles when they should be in school. It was a disturbing sight: methane gas from accumulated decaying wastes rising from the ground amid gray and bleak surrounding; rickety shanties dotting the site; and children in a mad rush when dump trucks arrived to dispose of the garbage.

Jane has never seen such face of squalor before. While others would have simply turned a blind eye and walked away, she did the exact opposite. She decided to live in the landfill for a couple of months to fathom what could be done to help the people, especially the children, who were settling and making a living there.

There, she got exposed to “pagpag” or left-over food from restaurants or from expired frozen items discarded by supermarkets, which the settlers scavenged from garbage bins, either to be eaten right away or cooked again.

Jane was face to face with abject poverty experienced by the poorest of the poor in Manila, whom she was hell-bent on helping.

Before leaving for the UK, she made a promise to the children she would return to help them escape the life of poverty they were born into. She studied international charities and why they failed in ending child labor. Says Jane: “They were just covering one aspect of poverty. They weren’t like looking at health, education, nutrition, social skills, livelihood skills for the parents. They weren’t looking at it as a whole.”

Through the PCF, Jane set up a school, awarded children with attendance by giving them a kilo of rice, introduced supplemental feeding, taught parents some skills, opened a clinic in the area, and encouraged children to play sports such as football.

In 2007, she was introduced to someone from Agence France Presse that dubbed her the “Angel of the Dump” in a story published in various international media outlets. She became her charity organization’s own ambassador and PR staff, with actual visits and exposure trips to the landfill as her main weapon of choice. Journalists were intrigued by her story, and articles in the UK, the US and Europe came by leaps and bounds.

I personally witnessed her work from 2007 to 2008 when we worked together in mounting the Mosman Cup in Nomad Sports Club for the benefit of the PCF—her handling of the media before, during and after the events was simply outstanding.

Jane is a natural when dealing with the media. She would tour them to the landfill, let them engage with the children, introduce them to residents, and get them to photograph their conditions “as is” and without prior notice.

“The publicity was really good because it attracted people. And so, it definitely generated a lot more fans for us. Editors from publications around the world contacted us, and then eventually ITN News in the UK came and visited us in 2008. That led to a lot more publicity, and the more publicity we got, the easier it was for us to raise money,” says Jane.

PCF had no budget to get ambassadors to help promote its charity work in the Philippines. Apart from being the founder, CEO and principal fundraiser, she performed the duties of an ambassador for the organization.

She received no professional help in the communications exercise for PCF. There were no organized press conferences. Her strategy involved hundreds of one-on-one interviews and actual media trips to the landfill.

All her efforts paid off in a massive way.

With enough attention and support from donors and the public, Jane built in 2009 the first school in the world using old container vans that rose four stories high. She received an MBE from the Queen for her unparalleled efforts.

After over 20 years, her charities, the Upskills+ Foundation and the Purple Community Fund, were able to build 1,757 new homes in the dump site; educated 11,000 children; sent 493 students to universities; and cooked 4.5 million hot meals. All told, PCF helped a total of 2 million individuals.

The pandemic, however, hit her charities in a big way. It lost about 62 percent of their funding, partly because the UK is also in recession. They were not getting anywhere near the level of funds they used to receive. As such, they had to cut down on some projects.

Now, more than ever, her charities need all the help they can get. In these challenging times, even angels like Jane need sustained publicity to remind us of what really matters in life and what we can do to help.