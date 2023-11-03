Government allots additional ₱15.8B for school feeding programs

In observance of National Children’s Month, a lawmaker said on Thursday that the government has allocated an additional P15.8 billion to combat child hunger through school and daycare feeding initiatives.

This crucial step comes as escalating food prices continue to push more impoverished families into dire circumstances, as revealed by Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr., the vice chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations.

“We are counting on feeding programs to help alleviate child hunger, improve the nutrition of learners from food-insecure households, and prevent pupils-at-risk from dropping out of school,” Campos said.

“Many low-income families are getting distressed by the lack of food on the table, and children are bearing the brunt of the scarcity,” Campos said in a statement at the start of National Children’s Month.

November of every year is National Children’s Month, which marks the anniversary of the 1989 adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by the United Nations General Assembly.

Campos pointed out that the allocation for the School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) under the Department of Education (DepEd) has been elevated to P11.7 billion in the 2024 national budget.

Additionally, he said an allocation of P4.1 billion has been designated for the Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“The combined P15.8 billion provision for the SBFP and the SFP next year is P5 billion [or 46 percent] greater than the P10.8 billion that the two feeding programs are getting this year,” Campos added.

Under the SBFP, nutritionally balanced meals and food products are anticipated to be provided for 220 days, along with milk for 55 days, specifically targeting “severely wasted and wasted” children from Kinder to Grade 6. Wasted children are those who are underweight for their age.

Meanwhile, the SFP is expected to supply fortified meals to 2 million preschoolers in public daycares sponsored by local government units and in supervised neighborhood play groups.

Some 10.4 percent of Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger—or being hungry and not having anything to eat—at least once in the second quarter of 2023, according to a previous survey by the Social Weather Stations.