‘Globe must rethink fees for late payments’

A deputy minority leader on Thursday called on Globe Telecom to reconsider its recent decision to impose additional fees on subscribers for late payments of their phone bills.

House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro said that in a country where nearly half of Filipino families, approximately 13.2 million households, identify as poor, the move is seen as burdensome.

Castro noted the importance of the internet and cellular communication, adding that these have transitioned from being luxuries to essential necessities in today’s society.

She said these services are now considered public utilities, intended primarily for the benefit of the public rather than as profit-making ventures.

“Almost half of Filipino families, or around 13.2 million families, consider themselves poor based on the latest Social Weather Station [SWS] survey, and Globe will add another fee such as this. Internet and cellular communication now are no longer a luxury but a necessity in this day and age. It is a public utility that should be primarily for the public good and not mainly for profit,” said the lawmaker.

“It’s regrettable that when the company encounters issues, they offer apologies, but when a subscriber falls slightly behind on payment, they are promptly fined.”

In response, she urged the Senate to expedite the consideration of Committee Report 736, which pertains to the refunding of subscribers by telecom companies and internet service providers for service outages and disruptions.

The deputy minority leader hopes that Globe Telecom will heed the call of its subscribers and prevent other telecom companies from following suit.

She warned that if such practices continue, they are likely to be investigated in Congress.

Globe reported last September that the revenues of its mobile business grew by 1 percent year-on-year in the first half despite the mandatory registration of SIM cards.

Darius Delgado, the head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business, said revenues of the mobile business reached P54.8 billion in the first six months of 2023, inching up from the P54 billion it reported the year prior.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file





