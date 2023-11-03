Generals punish Knights

EMILIO Aguinaldo College (EAC) sent defending champion Letran deeper into the doldrums with a cold-blooded 82-69 rout in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 seniors basketball action on Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

The frontcourt duo of JP Maguliano and Nat Cosejo presided over the carnage with Maguliano bulldozing his way to 20 points and nine rebounds and Cosejo dropping points markers and 10 rebounds for the Generals who improved to 7-5 won-lost.

Ralph Robin had 16 points for EAC, which boosted its bid of making the grand old league’s semifinals for the first.

EAC is half a game behind joint fourth placers at 4-3 won-lost San Beda and College Saint Benilde.

Mapua (9-2) and Lyceum of the Philippines University (8-3), which faced each other late Friday, and Jose Rizal University (8-4) are 1-2-3 in the standings.

The Generals blasted the Knights without head coach Jerson Cabiltes, who preferred to coach the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in their semfinalis series with the San Juan Knights in a regional league in Nueva Ecija.

The once mighty Letran suffered its 11th defeat in 12 games, its bid for a fourth straight championship dead in the water.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





