EDC, 2 other firms secure renewable energy deals

Lopez-led Energy Development Corp. (EDC) and two other companies were declared by the Department of Energy (DOE) as winning bidders in the 4th Open and Competitive Selection Process (OCSP4) for geothermal and wind energy resources.

The DOE offered 20 Pre-Determined Areas (PDA) for potential renewable energy (RE) development. Of which, 14 are hydropower, with a total potential capacity of 87.96 megawatts (MW); three PDAs are geothermal, with a total potential capacity of 160 MW; and the remaining three areas are for the development of wind resources.

In an advisory, the DOE said EDC won geothermal PDAs number 1 (Buguias-Tinoc) and 3 (Mt. Sembrano).

For wind power projects, PDA no. 2 (Pantabangan) will be developed by Freya Renewables Inc. while PDA no. 3 (Bagac) will be awarded to South Luzon Energy Solutions Inc.

The DOE said the three firms met the criteria and will soon receive formal notice. The awarding of RE contracts is targeted on November 24, 2023.

The OCSP is being adopted as a mode for the selection and award of renewable energy (RE) contracts particularly for identified PDAs through a bidding process. PDAs refer to locations with potential RE resources, as supported by sufficient technical data, and are suitable for further development.

There were no applications for six hydro PDAs, with a total power generation capacity of 23.56MW, and one geothermal PDA, with a capacity of 40MW.

Moreover, applications for two hydro PDAs with a combined potential capacity of 16.8MW were disqualified due to incomplete submission and denial of motions for reconsideration.

Further, the DOE disqualified six hydro PDAs with 47.6MW of potential capacity and one wind PDA for failure to pass the evaluation.

As per OCSP4 guidelines, these PDAs are now open for direct applications and that applications should be made through the DOE’s Energy Virtual One Stop Shop platform immediately.

Earlier, the DOE announced it received a total of 25 applications. These are from QuadRiver Energy Corp., Regenerative Sustainable Projects Inc., Paragon Green Energy Development Corp., King Energy Generation Inc., Energy Development Corp., Mainstream Renewable Power Philippines, PacificWind Renewables Corp., First Gen Visayas Energy Inc., wpd Philippines Onshore Inc., GigawaWind2 Inc., L MORE 44 Construction OPC, South Luzon Sustainable Energy Inc., Freya Renewables Inc. Most of them submitted more than one application.

This is the first OCSP round to offer PDAs for wind projects, resulting from the recently completed resource assessment for wind energy in the Philippines.