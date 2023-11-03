DMW: 50 more Filipinos from Israel arriving next week

Another 50 Filipinos from Israel are scheduled to return home next week, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a television interview last Friday, DMW Secretary Hans J. Cacdac said the first batch of the returnees, which include 22 OFWs and infants, will arrive on Monday.

The remaining 27 will be repatriated on November 7, 2023.

Since the eruption of the Israel-Hamas conflict last month, Cacdac said they were able to fly home 119 Filipinos from Israel.

The bloody attack by Hamas forces from the Gaza strip last month prompted in southern Israel prompted the Israeli government to declare war against the militant group.

The tension extended to Lebanon after militant Hezboallah forces also attacked Israel.

In retaliation, Israeli forces launched counter attacks in the Gaza strip and in Lebanon, which led to the government initiating repatriation initiatives in both areas.

Whole-of-government

DMW reported an initial 10 Filipinos were brought home from Lebanon.

It expects the number of returnees to increase in the coming days since there 178 pending repatriation requests in Israel and 185 in Lebanon.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) also reported 115 Filipinos from Gaza also want to return to the Philippines.

Cacdac assured the repatriates will receive not only the financial assistance from the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) but also aid from other government agencies.

He said the interventions include livelihood from the Department Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and job facilitation from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).



And on assistance, the President instructed it should be a whole-of-government approach for welcoming [returning Filipinos].” the DMW chief said in Filipino.