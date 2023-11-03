DENR order mandates CENROs to build storage facility for seized forest products

Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has ordered community environment and natural resources officers (CENROs) to put up storage facilities for seized forest products.

This as the country’s chief steward of the environment and natural resources directed CENROs nationwide to ensure proper handling and safekeeping of seized forest products that cannot be disposed of because of an ongoing case, particularly seized logs and other timber products.

The DENR is mandated to keep these seized forest products safe pending the final resolution of the case by courts of law.

Lack of proper storage facilities was observed to be a problem as some cases take years before being resolved with finality. In some cases, the seized forest products are already degraded or damaged.

DENR Administrative Order No. 2023-02 also spelled out guidelines for the establishment of the structures.

A detailed cost and standard materials for storage facilities indicate that the total project cost of such facilities should not exceed the amount of P2 million.

For safety purposes, storage facilities should be constructed in areas safe from natural hazards, such as floods or landslides. For security measures, the storage facilities must also have a security guard or at least a closed-circuit television camera.

There are a total of 147 CENROs across the country.

Also covered by the order are the DENR-National Capital Region (NCR) Office and 17 of the 79 Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Offices (PENRO) that are also functioning as CENROs or “Implementing PENROs.”

“The CENROs and Implementing PENROs, or the Regional Office in the case of the [NCR] shall identify sites that are adjacent to their offices or within their area of jurisdiction for the construction of the storage facilities,” Yulo- Loyzaga ordered, stressing that the facilities “shall be established within public or patrimonial land,” stated the order posted on the website of the DENR’s Forest Management Bureau (FMB).

Turned over logs covered by DENR-issued tree-cutting permits for development activities, including trees that have to be cut down because of road widening projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), were likewise included in the order.

In addition, DENR regional offices are now tasked to maintain an online database system for proper accounting of the seized forest products. The online database system will serve as a platform for the consolidation of the completion of construction reports of the storage facilities, including the quarterly status report and quarterly inventory items reports submitted by the CENROS, implementing PENROs and enforcement division of the DENR-National Capital Region.

The items to be cited in the quarterly reports are the current condition of the storage facilities, a complete list of all turned-over logs, seized illegal forest products, estimated market value of the stored items, and the date and mode of disposition.

The quarterly report shall also include a complete list of the machinery, equipment tools, implements, and conveyances stored in the storage facilities.

In 2021, the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the DENR’s manner of handling its seized forest products, and noted the lack of storage of facility at the DENR central office.