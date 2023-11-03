China’s spy agency turns focus to finance in quest for security

China’s spy agency pledged to help prevent financial sector risks from jeopardizing the country’s national security, as the secretive organization becomes more visible under President Xi Jinping.

“State security organs should attach greater importance to preventing and defusing financial risks,” the Ministry of State Security said in a post on WeChat on Thursday. They should also “actively participate in the development of national security systems in the economy, finance and other areas,” it added.

The ministry promised to “punish criminal activities in the financial sector” that endanger national security.

The statement came two days after a major central government meeting on the economy, which vowed to set up a long-term mechanism to resolve debt risks tied to local governments and other problems in the financial sector.

While resolving domestic financial risks wouldn’t normally concern the spy agency, which is in charge of domestic security and overseas espionage, the statement emphasized “financial security is an important component of national security.”

China’s spy agency has taken on a higher profile since the summer, when it joined the popular WeChat social media app. Since then, it has posted frequently on its efforts to protect national security in a variety of areas, down to telling primary school students what photos they shouldn’t post on social media.

The latest statement criticized some unnamed nations for abusing their “currency hegemony” and wielding financial sanctions as weapons, in comments probably aimed at the US. It also claimed some unnamed people are trying to undermine the global community’s confidence in investing in China and causing turbulence in the Chinese financial system by shorting the country or spreading pessimistic views on the economy.

Global investors have been pulling money out of China this year as the economy slows, with foreign direct investment falling and stock investors withdrawing funds due to a market slump. The increasing focus on security is also making people more cautious, as government crackdowns and arrests spook foreign businesses.