BIR to hunt tax-evading influencers

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is in the process of crafting an “Oplan Digital Kandado” program to crackdown on social media influencers who failed to pay taxes.

BIR Assistant Commissioner Jethro M. Sabariaga told reporters that crucial to the implementation of this program is a form of technology that will allow the agency to shut down social media pages of errant influencers.

However, until this technology is identified, the BIR will continue to accept voluntary income tax payments from social media influencers.

“That [technology] would be refreshing na meron ng [there could be] wherewithal ’yung [for] government agencies to flag abuses doing commerce in the digital space. And that closes down [the] chasm between this universe that we have and that alternate universe,” Sabariaga said.

The BIR official admitted that, currently, collecting taxes from the digital space remains a challenge for the BIR. An example of this would be the cigarettes being sold on online platforms.

The retail cost of these cigarettes, Sabariaga said, only amounts to the value of the excise tax imposed by the government on these sin products.

“It’s unbelievable that people are selling at a loss. Di ba? [Isn’t it?],” Sabariaga said. “Doon mo nga nakikita, [This is where we will see that] the problem must be somewhere else.”

Earlier, House Ways and Means committee Chairman Albay 2nd District Rep. Jose Ma. Clemente “Joey” S. Salceda said he will file a bill that would block e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada from selling cigarettes to minors.

Salceda said an “outright ban” on e-commerce platforms is necessary to curtail the proliferation of illegal cigarettes as they have made these items more accessible to the public, even to minors.

The House Ways and Means committee chairman said the Lower House is already drafting the bill what would implement such stringent measure.