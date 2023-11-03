And when a universe goes

I wanted to write about a song. I always write about songs. This one is called “And When October goes.” The melody is sad, the lines are coffee poetry: you sing them as if you are sipping heat and heart and warmth. But the song is really about a passing—birds flying away, a sound trailing off and vanishing into the clouds, distant thunder so far you deny them their terrifying presence. And people leaving, some like wayward heroes riding into their own sunsets, others with destiny on their side, sailing into the sunrise they have created from their own childhood, riding off into the eternity with their memories of this world—its pains and triumphs—intact like receipts for a life well lived and well done.

It is the morning of November 1. What happened to the last day, the 31st of October? While some months are blessed only with 30 days, no more and no less, October has been granted a reprieve. Did that ever concern me? Do you bless that extra day, that one more day—whether it be for recovery for a bad 30th or a sumptuous space for bidding goodbye to a wonderful October, and welcoming one that has only 30 days to its name?

Last night, the rains fell and went on till morning. The fields would be muddy, people said. While these two feasts—All Souls and All Saints—are interchangeable in the minds of many, the day before the first of November is a preparation for honoring the unseen, the remembered.

If we just reckon by how the months are arranged, we could find logic, a sequence that has a story to tell. November has, for us, been marked as the month for those who have passed on. A theology backs this claim up and a belief system has regimented how we should behave towards the calendar. And so on this day—the days leading to it and the days moving away from it —something will happen. As it happens each year, each time October goes and November comes. But this shift does not happen without an equivalent, or a gift from us.

We should learn how to listen to the passing of days, and the turning of the moon. The change in days does not merely take an hour from another space and bring it onto another. We need to be still, to sense the moving of the earth below our feet and, deeper, below the ground. Do we believe we can hear the seeds sprouting? Or can we see with our heart the rocks underneath trembling, and where they are going? Do stars matter now?

There is a rite involved in this very human endeavor. And with ceremonials, taboos abound: do not think too much; never anticipate events; allow passion into thinking and welcome intellect to any passing emotion.

There are no regular or ordinary social facts in the world of humans. All documents contain, by the very fact of their truths, teachings of mysticism. Statistics, social analysis, philosophical introspections, anthropological readings—they contain mysteries first before they become numbers, deconstructions, theories. Molded by a kind of education, we are prone to rely on the material, the less-than imagined. And thus when we see an online report contained in a file called Population Reference Bureau, we need not be quiet and calm. It is one more lesson, one more allegory to be familiar with as we live on as thinking beings.

That document tells us for one this: That approximately 117 billion individuals have passed away since the inception of mankind. How do we confront this number? By going back to a simple report that, as of now, there are 8 billion of us living in this world. It means we have been replaced so many times that if replacement is purification, then we are this population that has come clean at the end of centuries of wars and diseases and storms and happiness. Not bad.

And so if you think (and this happens to the best of us) a crime against your heart has been committed by a person or persons who ought to understand you more, then think again, when did this take place. If it happened toward the end of, let’s say, September, then that month allows you a week or weeks to be angry, or, more righteously, to rage. Either way, the days are there for you and you alone to see what evil or accident or unintended misfortune has been wrought upon you. Then October comes—you have an extra day to think: should I forget or forgive? As the months go on, you backtrack and, if you are enlightened or fated to see them, you uncover a lock to understanding what went wrong, what was wrong all the time. Still, the month listens to you and enables you to go through what could be a sad, a bad part of your life. As the days grow longer, we resort to the very human trick of giving ourselves a deadline. The end of the month. Think of that “31st” in October. Think of an extra night to find that tiny window that you thought was not there at all in your cell of a life.

At last, November comes. The month when the Living thinks of the Dead. And because you write and because you are a good person, you remember a poet asking you to “listen: there’s a hell of a good universe next door; let’s go.”

