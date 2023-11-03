Aleia Aielle reigns supreme once more

ALEIA AIELLE AGUILAR is again the youngest world champion jiu-jitsu but this time around, she did it before her dad in her corner.

“Great to see my daughter fighting and representing the flag this time,” said Alvin Aguilar, founding president of the mixed martial arts outfit URCC or Universal Reality Combat Championship.

“But I am double proud and happy to witness my daughter make history once more because I didn’t get to watch her compete last year,” added Aguilar, also head of the wrestling federation.

Aguilar beat in the final last Thursday the United Arab Emirates’ Maitha Earani by submission with an armbar maneuver with 12 seconds to in the Girls Kids 2 white belt 17-kg category at the Abu Dhabi World Festival Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

Aguilar, born on August 2, 2017 is six years and two months old. She won the same event at five years and two months also in November last year at the Mubadala Arena in the UAE. Earani is also six years old.

She defeated 7-year-old Brazilian Gabriella Kulzer, 4-1, in the semifinal round.

“She’s always ready every time they move, every time they try to something on the mat. She is fearless,” said Alvin Aguilar, adding that her daughter didn’t blink against her opponents.

With Alvin rooting for his daughter were wife Masuda, a former MMA champion, baby Axelia and son Lucho.

Alvin Aguilar, also the founding head of DEFTAC Philippines, flew to Abu Dhabi straight from Riyadh where he was the country’s chef de mission to the World Combat Games.

The Philippines won three gold medals in Riyadh—Kaila Napolis in jiu-jitsu, Richien Yosorez and Kylie Mallari in Muay Thai and Darius Venerable in taekwondo (poomsae) plus five silver and five bronze medals.