AFP chief says BSKE successful

Despite some untoward incidents, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced that the just-concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) proved to be a success as Filipinos were able to cast their votes for their desired community leaders last Monday, October 30.

“The BSKE is generally peaceful. No threat group was able to cause any disruption in the voting process and the several election-related incidents reported weren’t able to prevent our citizens from exercising their right to vote for their preferred barangay officials and youth leaders,” AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said in a statement late Wednesday.

He attributed this feat to the good preparations and coordination between the agencies tasked to implement and secure this year’s BSKE.

“We came in prepared and fulfilled our task. We thank the Comelec [Commission on Elections], Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and the Department of Education for this partnership that allowed us to attain our goal of a secured, free and orderly conduct of election,” Brawner said.

He added that the AFP remains resolute in its mission of protecting the Filipino people and securing the country from all kinds of threats, man-made or natural.

“We will also sustain our gains in the internal security operations in order to achieve complete victory against the communist and local terrorist groups as we face the challenges in the conduct of territorial defense operations,” Brawner added.