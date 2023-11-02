South Korea chamber lauds plan to grant EV perks, but cites PHL’s infra deficiency

Manila’s planned incentives for electric vehicles (EV) will help attract Korean EV manufacturers, according to the president of the Korean Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

Joseph Um, President of the Korean Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines stressed the Philippine government’s planned incentives for EV will help in attracting EV manufacturers in Korea.

“Yeah, I think so because Korea is quite advanced also in electric cars,” Um told reporters on the sidelines of the 12th Arangkada Philippines Forum last week.

However, Um said the challenge lies in the lack of charging stations and infrastructure in the Philippines.

According to earlier local news reports, the government is “looking to incentivize the manufacture of 4 million EV units in the next 10 years.”

Of which, majority will be two wheelers and e-trikes along with e-PUVs (public utility vehicles) and e-bus.

DTI Undersecretary for Competitiveness and Innovation Group Rafaelita Aldaba said the agency would provide two types of support, which she said would not only be directed on the supply side, but on the demand side as well.

With this, the local report noted “under the consumer subsidy program, the government is looking to provide consumers with direct financial rebates or discounts when they purchase an EV.”

In particular, Aldaba said the government is looking at providing a P10,000 subsidy for buyers of two-wheeler EVs, P20,000 for three-wheeled EVs and P500,000 for e-PUVs, the report added.

The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) also said last week that it backs the government’s plans of giving more incentives to both manufacturers and consumers of EVs, noting that the country should take advantage of the law on EVs.

Last September 2023, Trade Undersecretary for Industry Development and Trade Policy Group (IDTPG) Ceferino S. Rodolfo said the free trade agreement (FTA) signed between the Philippines and South Korea is expected to generate investments, particularly in “future-oriented” industries in the country like EVs.

The Trade official explained it was “future-oriented” at the time the negotiations for the FTA began in 2019.

“At that time, future-oriented pa ang electric vehicles; pero ngayon, nandiyan na talaga si EVs,” Rodolfo said at a news briefing last Friday.

Rodolfo explained that Chapter 7 of the FTA states that “the parties, on the basis of mutual benefits, shall explore and undertake cooperative activities focusing on the following areas: industrial development including health and life sciences-related manufacturing and cooperation on processing of technology metals.”

Drawing from this chapter in the trade agreement, he earlier said the Philippines is negotiating, through a memorandum of understanding (MOU), an agreement on processing of critical minerals.

Rodolfo said the two countries that are “really very good when it comes to EV batteries” are China and South Korea.

The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) said two weeks ago that the industry could sell over 6.6 million units of electric vehicles (EV) by 2030.

In the first quarter of 2023, sales of EVs in the Philippines reached 2,536 units. Data from EVAP showed that in January, electric vehicles sold reached 452 units; 760 in February and 1,324 units in March.

From 2010 to 2022, EVAP noted that manufacturers sold a total of 14,357 units.