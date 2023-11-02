Shift to market-driven agri education to entice the next generation of farmers, experts say

Two leading agriculture experts were members of rival fraternities during their college days at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB), but they have found a common ground in a shared conviction.

Dr. Rey Velasco, a former UPLB chancellor, and US-trained retired UPLB horticulture professor Dr. Chito Protacio were one in motivating young minds to embrace farming, saying that the future of the country’s food security hinges on the next generation of agriculture leaders.

True, there has been a continuing decline in the enrollment of agriculture schools, and the situation has become a global phenomenon. But they believe this is a wakeup call for leaders of government, the academe and agriculture sector to finally address the issue on why people tend to look down on agriculture as a professional degree—and farming as a career in life now that the sector continues to be dominated by aging farmers.

“They [really] don’t see an opportunity for them to earn better and to have a better life if they go into agriculture,” said Velasco, an entomologist who recently retired as a professor at the UPLB College of Agriculture and Food Science. “Perhaps, young people also see the influence of their parents on them. They would prefer the so-called dignified professions.”

Protacio, meanwhile, said that unless the “age-old stigma” is addressed, the Philippines will continue to face the problem of aging farmers with a “low-tech” environment as far as agriculture is concerned.

“We can’t really survive without agriculture.” Simply put, he said, “we need clothing. We need shelter, food, and medicine. We can get all of these from agriculture. And we eat three times a day.”

Reality check

According to Velasco, the country’s agriculture enrollment is about 40,000 students nationwide, compared to 60,000 to 70,000 in recent years. Still, that means 10,000 students continue to graduate annually.

“So, it’s not really a matter of attracting the youth. It’s a question of how we make sure these people who are graduates of agriculture will go into agriculture as a career and a profession,” he said. The question, he said, is “are we crafting a good curriculum for agriculture that will match the demand for the modernization of Philippine agriculture?”

He then lamented that the students do not see an opportunity since Bachelor of Science degrees were merely focused on production. In many instances, those who graduated in specialized fields like food technology and agribusiness, looked at their degrees as a mere “stepping stone” to other professions.

“They don’t see the opportunity to earn if they get involved in the different stages in the agriculture supply chain,” he added.

Meanwhile, the number of moderately or severely food insecure Filipino households had reportedly increased to 62 percent from 43 percent during the Covid-19 pandemic, based on the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) data. The Philippines eventually dropped to 67th out of 113 countries in the 2022 Global Food Index Rating.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its latest “Grain: World Markets and Trade” report, also ranked the Philippines as the world’s top importer of rice as it expects the country’s purchases to hit 3.9 million metric tons (MMT) during the 2022-2023 trade year, compared to China’s 3.5 million metric tons.

Protacio, who once headed the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), said support to local farming—and not just importation—is essential in every government’s quest for food security. Agriculture modernization, he said, can be a “huge come-on” for the Filipino youth and young professionals pursuing a career in agriculture.

Importation, he said, was a policy of the government. “Even then when I was in Philrice, then DA [Department of Agriculture] Secretary [Proceso] Alcala had always been at odds with the NEDA [National Economic and Development Authority] because he wants to produce to be self-reliant for rice, but in the NEDA, they have a different viewpoint. They said it’s cheaper to import so let’s just import,” he said.

The Philippines, he said produced “a bit higher per area,” of rice, compared to Thailand, one of the country’s major sources of imported grains.

“It’s just that they [Thai farmers] could produce more because they have a lot more area for rice production,” he said. The Philippines has only about 3 million hectares, while Thailand reportedly has 9 million hectares plus the Mekong Delta system.

Creativity in agri education

“We must be creative in how we offer agriculture,” said Velasco, as he cited the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), which now offers agriculture courses, from Farm Field School on Production of High-Quality In-Bed Rice and Seed Certification and Farm Mechanization to Agro-entrepreneurship and digital agriculture course.

According to Velasco, these programs that are being crafted as short-degree courses are professional programs for those interested in agriculture, even if they have completed other degrees in college.

Velasco said that there is an opportunity in agriculture production, along with integration, value-adding, and trading. He then quickly pointed out that unless the government works out the supply chain, the small production units in agriculture won’t find it profitable to go into farming for business.

“Our farmers are very fragmented. They know how to plant high-value crops, but they stick to rice, corn, and coconut where the supply chain has been established. They know that they can sell even if the margin is low,” he said.

He cited success stories of landless farmers in Batangas who merely leased farmlands for about P150,00 per half-a- hectare annually, and yet earned over a million pesos by planting “sailing labuyo” and other high-value crops which are later being marketed in Tanauan.

He also said that the so-called “bagsakan” center set up by Alcala has become a lucrative trading post for vegetable farmers who organized themselves into a cooperative in Quezon province.

“The unifying and sustaining factor for cooperatives is for the farmers to be assured that they will earn from their hard work. Ang kita mo d’yan is where you can have good access to the market. Kapag hindi mo mapapatkabo ‘yung iyong produce, hindi ka kikita,” he said.

According to Velasco, the government has a “complete” program for agriculture, ranging from production to marketing.

“It’s just like how you cook the abobo, you have the right ingredients. Ang problema natin ‘yung pagluluto. Paano lulutuin para masarap ang adobo,” he said.

“It’s really time to address inherent problems of our agriculture system, and it’s not only in production. In the old school of economics productive will drive everything, but now we realize that it’s not production. It’s the market,” he added.

Protacio, meanwhile, said there is also a need to motivate students and young professionals’ farmers on “smart agriculture,” which involves various disciplines and technologies.

“We need to start at a younger stage because if they don’t get introduced to agriculture as a very viable course a career, then most often than not, they will not take agriculture because of the bias in the agriculture sectors,” he said.

According to Protacio, the cost of agriculture education has also become more affordable, with the new free tuition policy in all state colleges and universities, most of which offer agriculture degrees nationwide.

Protacio, a Beta Sigman, and Velasco, a member of the Upsilon Sigma Phi, are not merely breaking old enmities. They are sowing the seeds for a more sustainable future for Philippine agriculture.