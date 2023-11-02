Regional travel fair generates P1.3-M sales for Ilocos biz

SOME P1.3 million in sales were generated at the recent 12th Regional Travel Fair (RTF), organized by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

In a news statement, the TPB also estimated some P396 million in business leads were generated during the fair from October 13 to 15—held at Robinsons Ilocos in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte—shattering record-sales and sales leads of previous regional trade fairs.

“The Tourism Promotions Board brings this event to different parts of our beautiful country, allowing host regions to shine, exhibit their local products, and showcase their unique destinations,” said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. “This RTF is an opportunity for all of us to fall in love over and over again with the Philippines. We are thrilled to have this fair become everyone’s gateway to discover all that there is to love about the Ilocos region,” she added.

The RTF aims to strengthen and promote domestic tourism by showcasing tourism products and services within their locality, their neighboring provinces, and all other destinations with the participation of various DOT regional offices. Nograles described the RTF in Ilocos Norte as a “milestone,” being one of the first national tourism events the TPB has held in the Ilocos region.

Some 70 sellers/exhibitors participated in the business-to-business (B2B) sessions, where they sought to expand their networks and establish innovative travel-related offerings with buyers that have similar business goals. Local officials also shared insights on tourism developments in their respective provinces, which included Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

Would-be travelers were also able to discover other destinations in the country during the business-to-consumer (B2C) sessions held on the last two days of the RTF. Exhibitors from different parts of the country presented discounted tour packages, and sold airline tickets, guest rooms in accommodation establishments, woven products, and other local goods to the public.

Post-event tours were held after the travel fair, giving TPB members a choice to join a trip to Baccara and Paoay, or to Laoag. These tours gave an opportunity for sellers to craft tour packages for Ilocos. Nograles underscored more opportunities for domestic tourists to visit Laoag with the launch of Philippine Airlines’ (PAL) nonstop flights from Cebu on December 15.

The 12th RTF was a collaboration among the TPB, DOT-Region I, the provincial government of Ilocos Norte, the city government of San Nicolas, and the city government of Laoag. TPB’s event partners for the three-day travel fair were Robinsons Ilocos, Cebu Pacific, and PAL.