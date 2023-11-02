Punay: DSWD retains 761,150 pandemic-hit 4Ps beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) confirmed that a total of 761,150 households would continue to be part of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiary list, while 339,660 households are recommended for “graduation” or exit from the program.

DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay explained that the list of households is the result of the reassessment of beneficiaries in line with the directive of Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

“This means that they [761,150 households] will not be graduating from the program; they will continue to benefit from the program. Because of the assessment, our department saw that they are still non-poor and still need assistance under the 4Ps program,” he added.

“That means they will be retained in the 4Ps program. The reason found by the department for this is the impact of the pandemic,” Punay said.

More than 760,000 households were originally part of the 1.1 million households assessed as non-poor under Listahanan 3 of the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR).

Of the 1.1 million 4Ps members, 339,660 households were assessed as Level 3 or self-sufficient, which is recommended for graduation or exit from the program.

“What we do here with our graduations is endorse them to local government units, and we also provide them with various assistance or programs, such as the Sustainable Livelihood Program [SLP] to still help them as they exit from the 4Ps program,” he added.

The 4Ps program is the national poverty reduction strategy and a human capital investment program of the government that provides conditional cash transfers to qualified household beneficiaries.

It is a human development program that provides social protection, social assistance, social development, and other complementary support services in partnership with concerned agencies, local government units, and other stakeholders toward improving the health and nutrition, education, and socioeconomic aspects of the lives of the beneficiaries.