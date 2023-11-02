Poll shows jump in House Speaker’s performance and satisfaction rating

House Speaker Ferdinand G. Romualdez’s performance and satisfaction rating significantly increased in a recent OCTA survey

The Speaker’s firm stance in pursuing hoarders of basic goods, as well as his decision on the controversial confidential and intelligence fund (CIF), could be some of the possible reasons for the jump.

Based on the survey conducted from September 30 to October 4, Romualdez’s performance and satisfaction ratings increased by six points, from 55 percent in July to 61 percent.

It was learned that only the House Speaker, among the country’s top officials, which includes President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who recorded a surge in ratings.

Romualdez was followed by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri who recorded a 1 percent increase in performance and satisfaction rating, from 57 percent in July as well.

Meanwhile, VP Sara’s rating dropped significantly, from 82 percent in July to 70 percent in the recent survey.

According to OCTA Research scientists, the 12-point drop in the VP’s rating might be related to the controversial CIF of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) which she heads.

Prof. Ranjit Rye of the OCTA Research Group explained, “Mainit pa kasi yung isyu when we conducted the survey.”

He added, “the decision of the party leaders of Congress na alisan ng CIF ang mga civilian agencies, dahil naging kontrobersyal na ito, was a plus factor for the Speaker.”

Rye also said that the Speaker’s crackdown on onion hoarders and the series of inspections of rice warehouses in Bulacan in recent months due to lack of food supply, could also be the reason why Romualdez’s performance rating significantly increased.

Meanwhile, President Marcos’ rating also dropped by six points from 71 percent in July but the survey also showed that 65 percent or more than half of the Filipinos still have confidence in his ability to lead and are satisfied with his performance.

“Maliit lang ang ibinaba ng rating ni PBBM [Marcos] kumpara sa ibang survey, sa tingin ko dahil malamang nakikita ng mga tao na ginagawan naman ng administrasyon ng paraan ang problema sa mahal na bilihin tulad ng rice price cap at kaliwa’t-kanang ayuda sa mga mahihirap,” the research team member added.