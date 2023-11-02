PNP assures public security, safety amid ‘Undas’ holidays

The Philippine National Police (PNP) assured that no effort would be spared to ensure the safety and security of the public during the All Saints’ and All Souls Day (‘Undas’ 2023) holidays.

This is despite the recently concluded “Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections” (BSKE), PNP acting public affairs information chief Col. Jean Fajardo said in a statement Tuesday night.

She added the PNP remains vigilant, prepared, and dedicated to maintaining peace and order in various key locations across the country.

“To achieve this, the PNP has implemented comprehensive plans to manage crowd control, traffic flow, and overall public safety. Working in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and force multipliers, a total of 27,161 personnel will be deployed to key locations, including 3,808 memorial parks, public cemeteries, and columbaria. Their presence aims to maintain peace and order, prevent criminal activities, and address any emergency situations promptly,” Fajardo stressed.

The PNP also advised the public to remain vigilant in securing their homes while away and to exercise caution when visiting crowded areas.

Citizens are also encouraged to report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police officers or through the PNP hotlines.

Additionally, the PNP is urging motorists to obey traffic rules and cooperate with authorities to maintain the flow of traffic and prevent congestion.

Meanwhile, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., said the police is determined to ensure the safety and security of citizens, especially during occasions when large numbers of people gather, especially during the holidays.

“We want everyone to be able to observe this important tradition without any concerns about their well-being. Our officers are fully prepared to ensure a peaceful environment for everyone,” he added.

And by working together, Acorda said a peaceful and secure “Undas” observance can be achieved.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





