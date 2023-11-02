PHL, Canadian biz councils push nuclear inclusion in energy mix

DAVAO CITY—The Philippine and Canadian business councils in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will push for the inclusion of nuclear energy in the energy mix among members of the world’s largest economic bloc.

Although a big number of member economies in the Asia Pacific region are poor, the APEC-Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Philippines and ABAC Canada “have received backing for the integration of nuclear energy into the energy mix to meet rising energy demands in the APEC region,” the ABAC Philippines Secretariat said in a recent news statement.

Sabin Aboitiz, president and CEO of the Aboitiz Group, and also vice chairman of the ABAC Sustainable Growth Working Group, said there is a need for a nuclear energy roadmap leading to an innovative project in the coming years.

“We aim to craft tangible outcomes that are both actionable and visionary. The output of the discourse will be inputs to a proposed nuclear energy cooperation framework,” said Aboitiz.

The ABAC Philippine Secretariat said the ABAC Nuclear Energy Transition hosted last week extensive roundtable discussions on funding mechanisms and the viability of nuclear energy as a sustainable option.

These discussions mark the initial phase of the initiative, it added. The roundtable served as a preparatory platform to strengthen the presentation by the ABAC Sustainable Growth Working Group on the potential of nuclear energy. The insights shared by industry leaders will be highlighted at the upcoming ABAC 4 meetings in November in San Francisco, USA.

“This will not only reflect the shared intellect and aspirations of this working group but will serve as a precursor to a more ambitious undertaking—envisioning a nuclear energy roadmap that could culminate into a groundbreaking project in the near future,” Aboitiz added.

Toronto Region Board of Trade President and CEO and ABAC Canada member Jan De Silva emphasized the increasing collective interest in either introducing or scaling nuclear energy as part of every country’s energy mix. She noted the primary advantage of ABAC lies in its ability to leverage the expertise of leaders from various economies to bring valuable insights to the table, the ABAC Philippines also said.

“The transition to a low-carbon future is expected to be the largest economic transition in history, with 50 percent of this to be driven by energy. In the move to decarbonize and boost energy security and independence, attention has returned to nuclear as a scalable solution. One that is able to produce carbon-free power for a range of industrial, and other energy-intensive activities that are difficult to fully electrify,” De Silva said during last week’s discussion.

The discussion last week was held in the Philippines with a keynote message delivered by Department of Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla, “shedding light on the Philippine government’s dedication to a sustainable future and adopting technological advancements in clean and alternative energy sources for improved energy security, stability, reliability, and affordability for the Philippines.”

“We, in the Philippines foresee offshore winds, nuclear and other emerging technologies, accounting for the increase in power capacities at around 19,000 megawatts. The entry of these emerging technologies in the energy mix will complement the country’s energy transition. New nuclear technologies such as small modular reactors can bolster the role of nuclear power in our energy mix,” ABAC Philippines quoted Lotilla as saying.

“Specifically, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has given instructions for us to ramp up efforts to diversify the country’s energy sources. This would of course include nuclear power and an openness to other alternative energy sources,” Lotilla said.