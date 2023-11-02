PBBM: Let’s remember the courage of our saints and dearly departed

Be inspired by the good examples of saints and the departed to live virtuous and resilient lives.

This was the appeal of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Filipinos on Wednesday to all Filipinos in his message for the commemoration of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day.

He urged the public to use both religious holidays to reflect how they can aspire to lead the same virtues of those, who have passed away.

“Let the examples of faith demonstrated by our forebears bind us all in appreciating the joy of leading a virtuous life here on earth as well as in recognizing the promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ,” the Chief Executive stressed.

“Let us remember the courage that our saints and dearly departed have shown amidst their plight so that we may be empowered to be bold in living with and for Christ no matter the difficulties that we face in this world,” he added.

All Saints’ Day, which commemorated every November 1, celebrates the lives of Christian saints, while All Souls’ Day falls every November 2 for the commemoration of the dead.

Malacañang usually declares both days as holidays.

Holiday commemoration

Marcos urged Filipinos to also use both holidays, which he described as “gifts,” to spend time with their families and strengthen their faith.

“Our people’s earnest obedience to his holy obligation throughout the centuries has given birth to the traditions that we carry to this very day—traditions that display the essence of the Filipino culture and that is to give utmost importance to our faith and family,” the President said.

The President commemorated All Saints’ Day last Wednesday by visiting the grave of his father, the late strongman and former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNB) in Taguig City.

Among those who accompanied Marcos at the LNB were first Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos and their sons, Joseph Simon and William Vincent. His mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, and sisters, Sen. Imee Marcos and Irene Marcos-Araneta were also present.

No program was held after the mass.