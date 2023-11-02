Parliamentary union presses ‘prompt action’ on Castro’s complaint vs ex-President Duterte

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) expressed its deep concern and demanded “prompt action” regarding House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro’s complaint against former President Rodrigo Duterte over alleged grave threats.

The call was issued by the IPU though a resolution passed on October 27 at its meeting in Luanda, Angola.

The IPU’s strong stance was apparently aimed at addressing an issue that has sparked controversy and heightened tensions in the Philippines.

The Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union said it is appalled that the former President of the Philippines directly threatened on air the life of a member of parliament.

“This matter also has a serious impact on the functioning of the Filipino Parliament as a whole, as it may deter its members from speaking out on important matters and put their lives at significant risk,” it said.

The IPU also trusts that the House of Representatives, exercising its oversight function, is actively addressing the matter with the Executive to ensure Castro’s protection.

“[The governing council] demands that, in light of the serious concerns arising from this situation, the treatment of Ms. Castro’s complaint will proceed speedily; and wishes to be kept informed in this regard,” the group said. The IPU also trusts that the criminal case against Castro and the other accused individuals will move towards completion without delay.

“The organization requests to be kept informed of any trial dates beyond November 2023 and wishes to receive official information on the facts adduced to sustain the charges against Ms. Castro, as it fails to understand at the present time how she could stand accused of the crime of child abuse,” it added.

Earlier, Castro took legal action by filing a grave threat complaint against Duterte.

“I was shocked by the threat to my life issued by former President Duterte. I believe this is related to our investigation into confidential funds, which led to the removal of such funds from various agencies,” Castro of the Act Teachers party list said.

“Duterte’s grave threats, and the fact that their continued spread even until today, present dangers to my life, liberty, and security, and with that knowledge, I now live in constant fear that I will be a victim of such extrajudicial killing, forced disappearance, illegal arrest, or detention that he repeatedly admitted having perpetrated in the past,” she added.

According to Castro, Duterte’s presidential immunity has ceased since his term ended in 2016, and he can no longer evade accountability.

The former president allegedly issued the threat against Castro during a TV program in Davao City. Castro, along with her Makabayan bloc colleagues, has been vocal in her critique of Vice President Sara Duterte’s request for P650 million in confidential and intelligence funds (CIFs) comprising P500 million for her Vice Presidential office and P150 million for the Department of Education, which she heads.

The House of Representatives reallocated the P650 million, alongside CIFs to various civilian offices, to agencies responsible for safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity, particularly in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), as well as supporting Filipino fishermen and intelligence information collection and assessment efforts.

Furthermore, funds were allocated for the development of Pag-asa Island, situated in the WPS, as a testament to the government’s resolve to fortify its presence in the region—a territory contested by China, which also controls a significant portion of the strategic South China Sea trade route.