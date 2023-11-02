OFW financial literacy theme of November 10 Summit–Villar

FINANCIAL literacy will be a key theme of the upcoming 12th OFW and Family Summit on November 10, according to Senator Cynthia A. Villar, who called on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their family members to register for the event to be held at The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Road, Las Piñas City.

Villar said the theme for this year’s summit is “Masaganang Kabuhayan Para sa OFWs and Families.”

“My family and many OFWs always look forward to this event because it has evolved into an occasion where OFWs and their families gather and interact with private and government institutions for concerns ranging from access to financial services, social benefits, legal assistance, among others,” noted Villar.

“We hope to inculcate financial literacy among OFWs, which will equip them with the necessary tools to grow their money in their homeland,” also said the senator, a known advocate of the rights and welfare of our migrant workers.

During the one-day summit, which starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., participants will be taught to wisely invest hard-earned money and to avoid falling victims to human trafficking, illegal recruitment and investment scams.

OFWs and members of their family like their spouses and children, parents and siblings may register for the summit.

Registration is free at the entrance of the venue.

To join the raffle draw, one must be registered. Raffle prizes include among others, Camella house and lot, motorcycles and Kabuhayan showcases from All Day Home.

Participants may register online. Just go to the link: https://ofwsummit2023.villarsipag.org/; or scan the QR code infront of the flyer/poster and follow these instructions.

Villar said they can also go to OFW & Family Summit Desk In Vista Mall and Starmall branches nationwide. They can register on-site on November 10 (Friday).

“Read the instructions for registration and submit needed documents which can be seenin the flyer/poster/registration link.”

After registration, they have to wait for the confirmation/verification that will be sent them through email or mobile.

The senator reminded those joining the event to bring their passport and working visa of OFW, proof of remittances, Seaman’s Book, job contract, copy of documents like marriage contract, birth certificate inorder to prove one is a relative of an OFW, Covid vaccination card, Vax certificate or International Certificate of Vaccination with 1st dose and 2nd dose.