Meralco set to hold tender for additional power supply

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will pursue the conduct of the competitive selection process (CSP) for the 3,000 megawatts (MW) of baseload power supply before the year ends to continue servicing the requirements of its customers.

Under the 2023 Power Supply Procurement Plan (PSPP) submitted by Meralco to the Department of Energy (DOE), the first wave of supply procurement will be for 1,200 MW baseload supply and for 1,800MW baseload supply.

Baseload power supply is mostly sourced from coal power plants that must run on 24-hours a day.

Meralco utility economics head Lawrence Fernandez said the CSPs for both need to commence within the year in accordance with the DOE approved PSPP.

“The DOE asked us to commence both CSPs on our before November 15. Meralco needs both. The 1,200MW will replace the emergency PSAs that were used to temporarily tide us over the termination of the 2019 PSAs of SMC [San Miguel Corp.],” said Fernandez in a text message.

The 1,200 MW baseload will replace the terminated power supply agreement (PSAs) with South Premiere Power Corp. (SPPC); San Miguel Energy Corp., now known as Sual Power Inc. (SPI); and the 200MW which should have been supplied by Solar Philippines Batangas Baseload Corp. if negotiations did not break down.

Meralco said these PSAs will have the following capacity and commercials operations date: 810 MW by December 26, 2023 to increase to 1,010 MW by February 26, 2024, and to further increase to 1,200 MW by March 26, 2024. Its contract term is 15 years.

For the 1,800 MW baseload CSP conducted by Meralco last October 2020 to February 2021, the utility firm signed two PSAs with Excellent Energy Resources Inc. (EERI) for contract capacity of 1,200 MW, with commercial operation date (COD) by November 26, 2024, and with Masinloc Power Partners Co. Ltd. (MPPCL) for contract capacity of 600MW, COD by April 26, 2025.

Subsequently, EERI and MPPCL sent termination notices of the PSAs effective last April 1, 2023. Accordingly, Meralco will proceed to include a CSP for the 1,800 MW baseload supply requirement in its revised 2023 PSPP, consistent with the Energy Regulatory Commission’s orders last September 5, 2023.

Similar to the term of the 1,800-MW requirement during its CSP last 2020-2021, the 1,800 MW baseload rebidding CSP will have the following capacity and COD: 1,200 MW by Nov 26, 2024 and additional capacity of 600 MW by April 26, 2025. Its contract term is also 15 years from November 26, 2024 and April 26, 2025, respectively.

Meralco had said the execution of CSPs will help shield electricity consumers from volatile and potentially higher generation costs in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, which is historically recorded during the dry season when power demand spikes.

Distribution utilities, such as Meralco, are strongly encouraged to include the procurement of power supply from greenfield power generation projects. They are required to prepare and submit the Distribution Development Plan and PSPP; upload in the DOE CSP e-based portal the latest PSPP on or before 30th of June each year; and publish the bid invite, terms of reference, bid offers in the DOE CSP e-based portal.