Llover battles Heno in Gen Trias for vacant WBC title

RISING stars Kenneth Llover meets veteran Edward Heno on Sunday for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Continental bantamweight championship at the General Trias Convention Center in Cavite.

The 20-year-old unbeaten young warrior from General Trias will be fighting at his hometown, and expected to give his best in the boxing event promoted by Gerry Peñalosa’s GERRYPENS Promotions Inc.

“It’s going to be a big break for Kenneth at very young age,” the former world champion Peñalosa, who turned boxing promoter, said. “But his opponent is not easy. Heno is a proven veteran who already fought overseas. I expect a good fight for both.”

Llover is sporting an unblemished 10-0 record with seven knockouts while the 31-year-old former world title challenger Heno holds a 15-3-6 win-loss-draw slate with five knockouts.

Malaysian Aiman Abu Bakar (10-1-1 record with five knockouts) will face Thailand’s Arnon Yupang (11-4 record with four knockouts) for the vacant WBC Asia Continental Super featherweight belt in the other main event bout supported by the City of General Trias of Cavite with Arena Plus and Blackwater Bossing.

In the preliminary non-title bouts, Gretel De Paz battles Kim Actub in women’s bantamweight bout, Carvey Horng squares off against Benjie Baron in light welterweight duel, Jesus Magdayao collides against Felipe Arina in bantamweight bout, and Maguide Karol clashes against Jose Gino Jr. in super flyweight bout.