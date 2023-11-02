‘Kishida visit to unlock new pathways for cooperation’

THE leadership of the House of Representatives said on Wednesday that the upcoming two-day official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the Philippines, including his address to a special joint session of Congress on November 4, 2023, is expected to unlock new avenues for mutually beneficial collaboration between the two nations.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said the visit of Kishida, along with his wife Yuko, to meet with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. marks a significant milestone in the robust diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Japan.

The Speaker said that the visit will encompass a wide spectrum of critical topics, with a primary focus on fortifying the already excellent relations and exploring new opportunities between the two countries.

“We are optimistic that through our discussions, new pathways for collaboration and development will emerge, promising enhanced opportunities and a brighter future for all Filipinos, here and in Japan,” Romualdez said.

He said the Philippines and Japan are committed to turning the two-day visit into concrete collaborations that will not only strengthen bilateral relations but also contribute to global peace and prosperity.

“This visit, symbolizing the deep and longstanding bond our nations have forged, built on mutual respect, shared values, and a unified vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, signifies the strength of our bilateral ties,” Romualdez said.

The House of Representatives and the Senate are set to conduct a special joint session on Saturday, November 4, 2023, for the Japanese Prime Minister.

Romualdez assured that, as the esteemed host venue for this momentous event at the Batasang Pambansa Complex, “we are dedicated to ensuring that Prime Minister Kishida’s visit is both productive and memorable.”

“We warmly welcome His Excellency Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, on his significant official visit to our country on November 3 and 4 this year. It is with great anticipation that we look forward to his address to the Congress of the Republic of the Philippines in a Special Joint Session on November 4, 2023, at 11:00 in the morning,” the top House leader said.