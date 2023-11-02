FINSI  builds towers in Luzon

Fiber Infrastructure and Network Services Inc. (FINSI), a member of the Globe Group, said on Wednesday it is advancing digital connectivity across the nation with its rapid tower construction initiatives.

FINSI General Manager Marc Kerveillant said in the first half of 2023, the company has erected communication towers in vital areas including Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Cagayan, and Ilocos Norte.

He said these towers have been instrumental in “enhancing connectivity for local businesses and communities.”

“With our unwavering commitment to enhancing engineering and infrastructure, FINSI is dedicated to contributing to the nation’s progress by strategically erecting towers in key areas in the country,” Kerveillant said.

He noted that the company is setting targets to complete additional towers in Batangas and Laguna “within the coming month, with a focus on eventual nationwide integration.”

“Driven by our commitment to improving people’s lives through digital transformation, FINSI’s efforts are aligned with our core mission. As FINSI extends its reach beyond the telecommunications sector and ventures into the tower erection industries, our ultimate goal remains to bridge the connectivity gap and foster nationwide growth and progress,” Asticom Group of Companies President and CEO Mharicar Castillo-Reyes said.

Beyond the construction of communication towers, FINSI said it offers a wide range of infrastructure solutions encompassing project management, network and infrastructure management, and quality and safety oversight.