DoubleDragon buys land in Spain

DoubleDragon Corp. said its unit Hotel101 Global has purchased 6,593 square meters of commercial land in Madrid, Spain.

Following the completion of the land purchase, Hotel101 Global has taken full possession of the prime land in Madrid. The space is located in Avenida Fuerzas Armadas, Valdebebas which is surrounded by major landmark buildings and is about minutes of walking time to the Valdebebas Train Station, IFEMA convention complex, Real Madrid Sports Complex and the new Madrid Barajas International Airport.

Hotel101-Madrid Spain is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Condotel sales revenue of about 143.3 million euros, or about P8.8 billion, is expected to be generated from the Hotel101-Madrid project, the company said.

The Golden Visa processing and advisory fee that costs about 6,000 euros will be free of charge for those who will purchase three Hotel101 units in Spain from the start of the unit pre-selling until December 31 this year, or until the units are fully sold out.

“If there is one hotel chain that can optimize the use of modern technology in the global hospitality space, we believe it will be Hotel101 given its pioneering standardized single room type asset-light concept globally,” DoubleDragon and Hotel101 Global Chairman Edgar Injap Sia II said.

“Hotel101 Global is envisioned to eventually become one of the Top 5 hotel brands globally with a total room portfolio exceeding 500,000 uniform rooms operating in 100 countries by 2040,” Sia said.

The first three overseas Hotel101 projects will be in Niseko Hokkaido Japan, Madrid Spain, California in the United States.

These first three overseas sites will serve as bridge projects to jumpstart the transition of Hotel101 to transcend beyond these first three countries and become a global brand with a unique business concept that can be planted in over 100 countries.

Target near term expansion roadmap for Hotel101 Global is to be in these first 25 countries by 2026 including India, Cambodia, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Canada and Switzerland.