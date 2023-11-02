DOJ legal opinion allows immediate replenishment of NDRRMC’s QRFs

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) declared that allocation for the Quick Response Fund (QRF) under Republic Act No. 10121, otherwise known as the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, is not limited to 30 percent.

In a three-page legal opinion, the DOJ through Undersecretary Raul Vasquez, noted that the 30 percent allocation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRM) Fund set aside as QRF merely provides the minimum allotment owing to the nature and purpose of the QRF.

QRFs are standby funds for relief and recovery programs in order that situations and living conditions of people in communities or areas stricken by disasters, calamities, epidemics, or complex emergencies, may be normalized as soon as possible.

“Without divesting importance to activities addressing disaster risk reduction or mitigation, prevention and preparedness activities like training of personnel, procurement of equipment and capital expenditures, the law will become futile and ineffective for its avowed purposes and intentions when needed assistance for people in disaster in the affected areas are left to fund themselves by reason of restrictive application of the provision of the law,” the DOJ said.

“The provision of the law is fashioned in a way as not to require a restrictive application,” it added.

The DOJ issued the legal opinion in response to the letter-request sent by Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director, seeking clarification on whether the allocation for the QRF replenishment under Section 22 (c) of RA 10121 is limited to 30 percent.

The NDRRMC believes that the intent of Section 22 (c) is to only set a minimum funding allocation for quick disaster response by designating 30 percent of the NDRRM Fund as QRF.

Nepomuceno maintained that there should always be enough QRF to address situations and living conditions of people in affected communities.