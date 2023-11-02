DND delegation briefed on missile corvettes’ construction in South Korea

A Department of National Defense (DND) delegation was briefed on the construction of the two guided missile corvettes being constructed by South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

This took place on the sidelines of the October 17 to 22 of the 12th Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) and Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibit (ADEX) that took place in Seoul.

Senior Undersecretary Irineo Espino headed the delegation, the DND statement on Tuesday said.

“The DND delegation also paid a visit to various ROK [Republic of Korea/South Korea] defense industries, including the Hanwha Ocean and HD HHI, which afforded the delegation to witness the progress of the Philippine Navy’s [PN] Corvette Acquisition Project,” it added.

Earlier, HHI said that the first missile corvettes would be delivered by 2025 with the second in the following year.

The DND signed a P28-billion contract with HHI for the acquisition of two brand-new corvettes for the PN, which are capable of anti-ship, anti-submarine and anti-air warfare missions on December 27, 2021, and will be more heavily armed than the Jose Rizal-class frigates.

These ships will backstop the two Jose Rizal-class frigates, also constructed by HHI currently in PN service.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Ocean is offering their Jangbogo IIPN submarines for the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (AFPMP) Horizon 3 scheduled for 2023 to 2028.

If approved, the submarine project, which calls for two brand-new submarines, will have a budget in excess of P110 billion.

The DND said the SDD is a high-level multilateral consultative platform, which facilitates discussions on current and emerging security issues among more than 50 participating countries.

With the theme “Cooperation and Solidarity for Freedom, Peace, and Prosperity,” this year’s iteration of the SDD facilitated discussions on key challenges to the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region, the security situation in the Korean Peninsula and its broader impact on international security, and the development of regional and global cooperation regimes within a changing security environment.

Meanwhile, the Seoul ADEX is one of the most comprehensive aviation and aerospace exhibitions in the region, bringing together around 100 to 500 exhibitors from across the world annually.

“On the sidelines, Senior Undersecretary Espino also held bilateral meetings with outgoing ROK Vice Minister of National Defense Shin Beom-chul and ROK Chief of Navy Admiral Lee Jong-Ho, during which both sides reaffirmed the strong bilateral defense relations between the Philippines and the ROK and exchanged views on regional and global security trends,” the DND emphasized.