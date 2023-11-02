COURAGE AND INSPIRATION | Beautiful stories of Cherry Warriors

For years, October has been widely observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It has been creating massive consciousness of the disease that affects millions of people around the globe.

As per the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), since the 1980s, breast cancer has been the leading type of disease affecting the country’s female population, with 16 out of 100 women potentially diagnosed. According to the World Health Organization (2023), breast cancer is also now reportedly the most common form of cancer in the world that caused 685,000 deaths globally in 2020.

CHERRY joins in this campaign to help spread awareness on breast cancer and the importance of early detection. It also aims to share the inspiring message of the organization’s very own Pink Warriors— Ginalyn Tan, VP for Finance; Agnes Conopio, PR and CSR Head; and Sheree Maagma, Senior HR Officer. They all won the battle against breast cancer. It was a fight they overcame with their families, close friends, church mates, and co-workers’ strong and reliable support.

Furthermore, one that significantly had a huge help during their challenging time is The Magna Carta of Women (MCW). MCW is a comprehensive law on women’s human rights that aims to end discrimination by recognizing, defending, upholding, and promoting the rights of Filipino women. This includes the entitlement of those who have undergone gynecology-related surgeries of up to 60 days of paid leave.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the inspiring message of the three pink women warriors of CHERRY only punctuates that breast cancer is a fight that must be faced with courage and full of hope. This is where CHERRY underscores the importance of consistent check-ups, regular breast self-examination, as well as of annual mammograms because early detection is your best protection.

For years, this is one of the advocacies that CHERRY has been at the forefront of magnifying. CHERRY believes that raising awareness on breast cancer is not to be carried out only by individuals but should extend to society as a whole.

