CICC warns public vs online scams,cyber attacks amid ‘Undas’ holidays

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) issued a stark warning to Filipino consumers: Be vigilant against an array of online scams and cyber attacks during the “Undas” Holidays.

CICC Executive Director Undersecretary Alexander Ramos cautioned that cybercriminals are known to take advantage of public holidays when people tend to be less guarded.

“We want the public to be more vigilant against various online scam activities especially when we are out of our homes,” Ramos said.

Avoid open Wi-Fi networks

The agency specifically warned against connecting to open and unsecured Wi-Fi networks, stating that such connections can expose personal information to hackers.

“People enjoy accessing these open Wi-Fi because they are free without realizing that their open and unsecured nature also makes them vulnerable to attackers,” Ramos said.

He explained that devices are susceptible to Man-in-the-Middle (MTM) attacks when using open Wi-Fi.

“An attacker will intercept the communication flow between your handsets and browser and steal information and potentially allowing your device to be hijacked,” Ramos said.

Beware of fake apps, customer service

Ramos also warned against fake e-wallet apps and counterfeit customer service channels. They may look like legitimate e-wallet apps but are actually created by scammers and are also widespread.

“Scammers can access your real e-wallet credentials if you download and install a fake e-wallet app. The public must download e-wallet from legitimate app stores,” Ramos explained.

Meanwhile, fake customer service channels often impersonate banks and e-wallet companies, aiming to extract personal information and money from unsuspecting individuals.

“These fake customer service channels will target your personal information and money. Always check the source of the channel if it’s legitimate or not,” he said.

Don’t fall for tech support scams

Another prevalent scam is fake tech support, where fraudsters call to falsely claim that there’s a problem with your account.

“Ignore calls from numbers you don’t know [since it may] involve scammers calling you and claiming to be from your e-wallet provider. The scammers will claim that there is a problem with your account and that they need your personal information to fix the problem. However, the scammers will simply steal your personal information and money,” he said.

Be smart about phishing, fake e-commerce, package scams

Phishing scams are also on the rise, Ramos warned, advising the public to never click on links from unknown emails or texts. The holiday season additionally sees a surge in package scams, where deceptive emails and texts trick recipients into revealing personal details.

“Never click links from unknown emails or text messages because these are phishing scams that can lead to account takeover by stealing personal information, account name, and passwords. Worse, many may also include malware,” Ramos added.

He noted that the CICC has found that fake e-commerce sites and package scams are also on the rise.

“Never believe a too good to be true sales offers. If the product is too cheap then it must be fake or worse, it does not exist. Always check the legitimacy of the seller and never transact outside the e-commerce site,” he said.

Ramos also advised consumers to be on the watch for deceptive emails and text messages about intercepted package delivery to make people into giving personal details, money, and data by tricking them into clicking a link or attachment with malware.

“Always verify the sender or email address. Make sure that you don’t schedule a delivery when you are not home. Never entertain messages or calls from unknown senders,” he said.

Watch out for ‘traditional’ scams

Lastly, Ramos mentioned the persistence of the Dugo-Dugo Gang, a “traditional” scam that has found new life online. Criminals call homeowners, claiming a family emergency that requires money.

“This is the most conventional that continues to victimize a lot of people. People left in should always have a way to contact the homeowner to verify report of accidents and other emergencies,” he added.

Ramos advised consumers to report incidents of online scams to the Inter-Agency Response Center (I-ARC) Hotline 1326.