Bulacan voters reject San Jose del Monte’s bid for HUC

Bulacan voters have decided to reject the bid of San Jose del Monte (SJDM) City’s conversion into a highly urbanized city (HUC).

According to the certificate of canvas released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), 820,385 residents have voted against the bid of San Jose del Monte City, while only 620,707 have chosen “yes.”

A total of 1,608,004 out of 2,092,248 voters in the province joined the plebiscite on Monday, alongside the holding of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Based on Section 452 of Republic Act (RA) 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991, a city with a minimum population of 200,000 inhabitants and with an annual income of at least P50 million a year can be classified as HUC.

In December 2020, former President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation 1057 that ratified a plebiscite in SJDM City towards the decision of becoming a HUC or not.

The proclamation was issued following the request of the City Council of San Jose del Monte through Resolution 2019-059-09.