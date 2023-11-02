BOC ‘Approved Exporter’ label to open access for RCEP gains

FILIPINO exporters are being encouraged to leverage the benefits of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by applying for the “approved exporter” status with the Bureau of Customs (BOC), according to the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport).

According to Philexport, foremost of the benefits of RCEP that Filipino exporters could utilize is being allowed to source materials and products from the 14 other RCEP member parties at lower duty rates.

Gina C. German, head of the Preferential Rate Unit of the BOC Port of Manila (PoM), urged local exporters to study and comply with the RCEP’s rules of origin (ROO), a requirement to get preferential tariff treatment under the world’s largest trade deal.

Philexport explained that the “ROO can be regarded as a passport for products, a way to determine the country of origin of a product and establish its eligibility for preferential tariff treatment.”

The umbrella organization of Philippine exporters added that rules of origin can help businesses reduce costs and boost their competitiveness within the regional market.

Under RCEP, “originating goods” are those falling under three categories: wholly obtained in the RCEP party or member state of the agreement; those produced in a party exclusively from originating materials from one or more of the parties; and those produced in a party using non-originating materials, provided the good satisfies the “applicable” requirements.

In her online presentation, German said applicants seeking “approved exporter” status under RCEP should submit these requirements: duly accomplished application form; BOC’s Certificate of Registration; and, Product Evaluation Report (PER), if applicable.

Meanwhile, for traders applying for approved exporter status, German said they should submit a producer’s declaration indicating the originating status of the good for which the trader will be completing a declaration of origin (DO) and stating the producer’s readiness to cooperate in verification.

“If you are a trader, you need to know who produces the good or you still have a declaration that it is originating in the Philippines so that you will be ready during the retro verification or verification of the importing country,” German said at a webinar organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In addition, she said applicants have to submit a list of the authorized signatories of the declaration of origin and their respective specimen signatures.

The application form should be submitted in both hard copy and electronic Portable Document Format (PDF) to the deputy commissioner of the Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group through the Customer Care Center (CCC), the Customs official noted.

Philexport also noted that BOC’s Export Coordination Division (ECD) will then evaluate the application of exporters based on several criteria.

The ECD assesses if the exporter is a “legitimate” exporter who must have been transacting with the BOC for at least one year prior to the date of application.

Another consideration of the ECD is that the exporter must have been exporting products to at least one RCEP party for at least one year.

The Custom department’s export coordination arm said it would also ensure that the exporter “must have good compliance measured by risk management of the BOC.”

In evaluating the application of exporters, ECD will also consider if the exporter has a “sound bookkeeping and recordkeeping system.”

ECD also noted that the “Exporter must have responsible officers or persons authorized to sign the DO, who must have sufficient knowledge competence in ROO application.”

The export coordination division of BOC said the exporter must also be willing to be subjected to regular monitoring and inspection to determine “correctness” of its declaration with respect to the goods exported.

After evaluation, the ECD will grant the status of approved exporter to the successful applicants by issuing a written authorization with its corresponding authorization code within 14 working days.

From there, the BOC will input the details of the approved exporter in its Approved Exporter Database for circulation among the RCEP parties.

The RCEP entered into force for the Philippines last June 2, 2023, after the Senate ratified the agreement in February of this year.

The Philippines was the last country to ratify RCEP, a free trade pact among the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the five Asean FTA partners Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

The goal of RCEP is to remove tariffs on at least 90 percent of commodities traded among member countries while also strengthening regulations for non-tariff measures.