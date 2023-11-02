1,100 positions in BARMM unproclaimed after BSKE

DAVAO CITY–Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, who is also chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, urged newly-elected barangay leaders to leave behind the trail of violence in this year’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), and begin upholding moral governance being advocated by his administration.

The bulk of violence in the country’s conduct of the BSKE was reported in the autonomous region but Ebrahim said “your noble task begins right now.”

“I appeal to all peace-loving [citizens of] Bangsamoro to remember that we can only sustain peace and continue to reap the fruits of the peace process if we safeguard and maintain peace among ourselves and our communities,” he said.

Ebrahim said he hoped for the barangay and youth leaders to be the active partners of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government “in advancing peace and development in their Bangsamoro barangays.”

Ray Sumalipao, regional director of the Commission on Elections (Comelec-BARMM) said there was no evidence of election failures, and that “despite sporadic incidents, the electoral process was marked by its overall peaceful and credible nature.”

He said more than 60 percent of barangay officials have already been proclaimed, or about 1,400 barangay officials. Sumalipao, however, admitted there are still 1,100 positions that remain unproclaimed.

He explained that the delayed results were due “to the significant number of voters in large barangays with multiple precincts, as well as the active involvement of the candidates and their supporters, which occasionally resulted in minor incidents.”

“Despite violence and untoward incidents, I would say that it’s generally peaceful and absolutely honest, orderly, and credible elections,” Sumalipao said.

“Our primary objective is to uplift the welfare of the residents in our barangays,” he stated.

Ebrahim and Sumalipao extended their gratitude to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the National Police “and the other frontliners, volunteer teachers, and stakeholders who contributed to the success of BSKE 2023.”