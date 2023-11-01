Vietnam CB struggles to help economy, curb inflation

VIETNAM’S central bank is facing pressure to jump-start the economy amid continuing slow growth of bank loans while also ensuring inflation remains in check, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Thi Hong told lawmakers during a national broadcast of parliament on Wednesday.

The nation’s bank credit growth as of October 27 was at 7.1 percent from the end of last year, Hong said. That’s well below the government’s 2023 loan growth target of 14 percent to 15 percent.

“Our policies need to respond to immediate developments, but must also give fundamental solutions for the medium- and long-term period,” she said. “Only then can we ensure macroeconomic balances in a sustainable way.”

Vietnam’s export-reliant economy is expected to grow about 5 percent this year, down from the government’s 2023 gross domestic product target of 6.5 percent.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, in his address to the National Assembly last week, said the global economy continues to be “complicated and unpredictable” and is weighing on the nation’s factories that ship everything from sneakers to smartphones across the globe.

The regulator continues to put in place policies to boost lending while ensuring liquidity in the banking system, Hong said. It has also implemented measures to reduce lending interest rates for new loans by about 2 percentage points from the end of last year, Hong said.

The State Bank has organized numerous meetings, conferences and seminars across the country to improve links between businesses and banks, she said. About 95 percent of Vietnamese companies are small and medium businesses.

The central bank continues to direct lenders to cut administrative costs and procedures to enable faster distribution of loans, Hong added. Bloomberg News